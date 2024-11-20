Winter Wonderland

Every weekend from Friday, Dec. 6 through Sunday, Dec. 29, experience the magic of winter at Lakehouse Resort’s enchanting lakeside Winter Wonderland. Nestled along the 80-acre Lake San Marcos, guests will be greeted by twinkling lights illuminating the Lakeside Lawn. Indulge in an array of festive treats and warm drinks to keep you cozy as you embrace the winter spirit. For the little ones, the Frozen Fun Zone features a nostalgic Polar Express-inspired Train Ride, s’mores by the fire and a Build-a-Buddy station where they can create their very own stuffed animal. Plus, families can capture the joy of the season with photos with Santa for $20 (Saturdays only). Don’t miss the Candy Cane Cruises on Lake San Marcos for even more festive fun!

Entry tickets to Winter Wonderland are $5 per person for guests over 10, with additional attraction tickets, food and drinks available for purchase. Admission is free for hotel guests.

Lakeside Igloos

Nestled under twinkling lights, each with a lakefront view, Lakehouse Resort’s Igloo Experience is the perfect setting for celebrating the joy of the season with friends and family. Enjoy two hours in an exclusive igloo with private servers.

Gather up to 12 guests in the new Grand Igloo for a delightful family-dinner dinner, or enjoy an intimate igloo setting for up to 8 guests, with charcuterie, dessert boards and wine. Reservations: events.thelakehouseresort.com.

Miracle at Brickmans

A Christmas miracle is making its way to San Marcos this year! Lakehouse Resort’s main dining outpost, Brickmans, will debut the famed Christmas-themed pop-up cocktail experience, Miracle, from Nov. 29 through Dec. 31.

Enjoy festive original cocktails, over-the-top decorations and kitschy glassware that bring the holiday season to life! Guests can also purchase this year’s festive holiday mug collection, and Miracle will donate 10% of proceeds from the Santa’s Head and Santa’s Pants mugs to its charity partner, Seva Foundation.