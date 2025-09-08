The Coast News Group
Zuzu the German shepard rides the waves at the Helen Woodward Animal Center's 20th annual Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon in Del Mar on Sunday. Photo by Leo Place
Photos: Helen Woodward Animal Center’s Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon

by Leo Place

DEL MAR — Dozens of canine surfers took to the waves at Del Mar Dog Beach on Sunday for the 20th annual Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon organized by Helen Woodward Animal Center. 

The annual event raises funds to support animals at the Helen Woodward shelter in Rancho Santa Fe, with 100% of revenue going toward the shelter’s programs.

Over 50 dogs from San Diego and beyond participated in 10-minute competition heats, with categories for big, medium, and small dogs, a Pups and Peeps tandem contest for owners to ride with their pets, and a duos and trios contest for multiple dogs to ride the ultimate party wave.

Taking the Best in Surf title this year was Faith the pitbull, who is saying farewell to the competition after 13 years of participating in the Surf-A-Thon with her loving owner, James Wall. This was Faith’s tenth championship win over the years.

Hundreds of people cheered on the canine athletes from the beach, and also explored the various booths offering dog merchandise and services.

For more information about Helen Woodward Animal Center, visit animalcenter.org.

Faith the pitbull took first place in the Best in Surf contest during the Helen Woodward Animal Center's 20th annual Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon in Del Mar on Sunday. Photo by Leo Place
Kristina Chang and dog Albee ride the waves at the Helen Woodward Animal Center's 20th annual Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon in Del Mar on Sunday. Photo by Leo Place
Yellow lab Charlie Surf's Up rides the waves at the Helen Woodward Animal Center's 20th annual Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon in Del Mar on Sunday. Photo by Leo Place
Emily Lulow and Nova Scotia duck tolling retriever Willow ride together at Del Mar Dog Beach on Sunday during the Helen Woodward Animal Center's 20th annual Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon. Photo by Leo Place
Zailey, a German shepard malinois, stays afloat at Del Mar Dog Beach on Sunday during the Helen Woodward Animal Center's 20th annual Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon. Photo by Leo Place
Dogs and their owners took to the waves at Del Mar Dog Beach on Sunday during the Helen Woodward Animal Center's 20th annual Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon. Photo by Leo Place
David Fasoli, 12-year-old Olivia Malko, and French bulldog Iza all surfed together during the Helen Woodward Animal Center's 20th annual Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon in Del Mar on Sunday. Photo by Leo Place
Steve Drottar and dog Rippin' Rosie ride together at Del Mar Dog Beach on Sunday during the Helen Woodward Animal Center's 20th annual Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon. Photo by Leo Place
Coconut the golden retriever rides a wave backwards at Del Mar Dog Beach on Sunday during the Helen Woodward Animal Center's 20th annual Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon. Photo by Leo Place
Taylor Ramos and dog Blue ride together at Del Mar Dog Beach on Sunday during the Helen Woodward Animal Center's 20th annual Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon. Photo by Leo Place
James Wall gives some love to Best in Surf winner Faith the pitbull at the the Helen Woodward Animal Center's 20th annual Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon. Photo by Leo Place
Mazi the corgi recovers from a wave at Del Mar Dog Beach on Sunday during the Helen Woodward Animal Center's 20th annual Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon. Photo by Leo Place
Bobby Ellis and dog Bamboo ride together at Del Mar Dog Beach on Sunday during the Helen Woodward Animal Center's 20th annual Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon. Photo by Leo Place
Tom Ruiz and dog Rick ride together at Del Mar Dog Beach on Sunday during the Helen Woodward Animal Center's 20th annual Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon. Photo by Leo Place
Leo Place covers the cities of Del Mar, Solana Beach, San Marcos and Vista, as well as several school districts. They previously worked at the Santa Maria Times and Lynden Tribune, and were a 2021 California fellow at the USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism. They are originally from the Pacific Northwest.

