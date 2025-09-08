Photos: Helen Woodward Animal Center’s Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon

DEL MAR — Dozens of canine surfers took to the waves at Del Mar Dog Beach on Sunday for the 20th annual Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon organized by Helen Woodward Animal Center.

The annual event raises funds to support animals at the Helen Woodward shelter in Rancho Santa Fe, with 100% of revenue going toward the shelter’s programs.

Over 50 dogs from San Diego and beyond participated in 10-minute competition heats, with categories for big, medium, and small dogs, a Pups and Peeps tandem contest for owners to ride with their pets, and a duos and trios contest for multiple dogs to ride the ultimate party wave.

Taking the Best in Surf title this year was Faith the pitbull, who is saying farewell to the competition after 13 years of participating in the Surf-A-Thon with her loving owner, James Wall. This was Faith’s tenth championship win over the years.

Hundreds of people cheered on the canine athletes from the beach, and also explored the various booths offering dog merchandise and services.

For more information about Helen Woodward Animal Center, visit animalcenter.org.