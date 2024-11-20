Del Mar Village announces holiday lineup

The Del Mar Village Association (DMVA) announces a lineup of festive offerings in the Village this holiday season:

Free Holiday Parking

Dates and times below

The City of Del Mar will offer free parking in downtown Del Mar for customers throughout the holiday season. The all-day parking gift from the City includes complimentary downtown parking where holiday bags are posted during the following dates and times:

• Wednesday, Nov. 27, 5 p.m. to Monday, Dec. 2, 9 a.m.

• Friday, Dec. 6, 5 p.m. to Monday, Dec. 9, 9 a.m.

• Friday, Dec. 13, 5 p.m. to Monday, Dec. 16, 9 a.m.

• Friday, Dec. 20, 5 p.m. to Wednesday, Jan. 1, 9 p.m.

Small Business Saturday

Saturday, Nov. 30

Get a head start on holiday shopping while supporting local, independent business owners and enjoying discounts, gifts with purchase and so much more.

Del Mar Village Winter Taste & Sip

Sunday, Dec. 8, 1 to 4 p.m.

Sip and savor the flavors of the season at the third annual Del Mar Village Winter Taste & Sip. Stroll the festively decorated streets as you enjoy culinary creations from award-winning Del Mar Village restaurants, sips from local beverage partners at “Sip Stops” inside downtown Del Mar businesses, live music and other holiday happenings as part of the North Pole by the Sea day of family-friendly festivities. This event will sell out, so don’t wait to purchase your tickets!

Santa Photos by the Sea

Sunday, Dec. 8, 1 to 5 p.m.

Join the Del Mar Village Association and Del Mar Plaza for photos with Santa. Dress up the kids (or dogs!) and take your holiday photos in true Del Mar style, set against the backdrop of the Pacific Ocean. Kids can write and send letters to Santa before meeting the jolly old man himself. Tickets available online.

North Pole by the Sea

Sunday, Dec. 8, 1 to 5 p.m.

Get into the holiday spirit in Del Mar Village! Enjoy family-friendly festivities throughout Del Mar Village, including photos with Santa and letters to Santa at Del Mar Plaza, holiday characters, carolers, live music, hot chocolate for kids, drink specials for adults at L’Auberge Del Mar and more. The afternoon will culminate in the beloved annual holiday tree lighting in the Jim Watkins Amphitheater at L’Auberge Del Mar at 5 p.m.

Holiday with a View at Viewpoint Brewing Co.

Wednesday, Dec. 4, 12 to 9 p.m.

Join Viewpoint Brewing Co. and DMVA to enjoy a delicious meal and good beer while giving back to DMVA to help support Del Mar’s stellar local businesses. Viewpoint is generously donating 10 percent of the day’s sales back to DMVA. Keep an eye out for special entrees and a new menu.

Help Make Del Mar Sparkle

Donate to DMVA to support the maintenance of the beloved holiday tree and downtown decorations, keeping them in perfect condition to spread joy throughout the village for years to come.

Visit visitdelmarvillage.com/holidayevents for more information and to purchase tickets.