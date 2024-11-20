Holiday magic at Park Hyatt Aviara Resort, Carlsbad

This holiday season, Park Hyatt Aviara Resort in Carlsbad, California, is embracing the festive spirit with a series of enchanting events that are sure to create lasting memories for guests of all ages. Known for its luxurious setting amidst the rolling hills of North San Diego County, the resort is transforming into a winter wonderland, offering a mix of family-friendly activities, gourmet dining, and sophisticated holiday experiences.

One of the highlights of the season is the Aviara Winter Wonderland, an immersive experience that runs throughout the month of December. The resort’s lush gardens and outdoor spaces are illuminated with thousands of twinkling lights, creating a magical atmosphere. Visitors can wander through festive displays, including a life-sized gingerbread house, sparkling trees, and snowflake-shaped lights. The centerpiece of the display is a beautifully decorated holiday tree, which serves as the perfect backdrop for family photos.

You won’t want to miss their first ever Holiday Market, which features a magical experience of unique holiday gifts, festive treats and opportunities to capture special moments with Santa and his Elves on Dec. 8 from 2 to 7 p.m.

Light up your holiday season and enjoy the Cabana Christmas Village which offers an array of holiday activities. Begin your journey roaming through the dazzling décor. Each cabana offers a variety of specialty offerings including holiday themed food and beverages, ornament making, hot cocoa and cider stations, photos with Santa and more.

For those looking to enjoy the magic of the season in a more relaxed setting, the Holiday Tea Experiences at the resort offer an elegant way to unwind. Guests can indulge in a variety of freshly baked pastries, finger sandwiches, and seasonal treats, all while sipping on a selection of fine teas. It’s the perfect opportunity to relax and enjoy the company of loved ones in a beautifully decorated, cozy atmosphere.

Families can also enjoy a variety of Kid-Friendly Holiday Activities throughout December. These include cookie decorating sessions, festive arts and crafts and is a place where children can take part in holiday-themed games and activities right up to a Santa Claus Tea and Storytime with Mrs. Claus.

As the holidays approach, Park Hyatt Aviara offers an unforgettable getaway with an array of events designed to delight guests of all ages. Whether you’re looking to celebrate with loved ones, relax in a luxurious setting, or create new traditions, the resort’s holiday events are sure to bring warmth and joy to your season.