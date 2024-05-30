Carlsbad and Escondido police to conduct DUI checkpoints Friday

REGION — There will be at least two driving under the influence, or DUI, checkpoints from 5 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday at undisclosed locations in Carlsbad and Escondido, authorities announced this week.

Both cities’ police departments reminded the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

According to the Carlsbad Police Department, DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints is to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road.

“Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk,” said CPD Lt. Alonso DeVelasco. “Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improve traffic safety.”

A grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration provided funding for this program.

The Coast News staff contributed to this report.