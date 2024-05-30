The Coast News Group
Ken Carstens of Bugles Across America plays Taps during a Memorial Day event on May 17 in front of the American Legion in downtown Encinitas. Photo by Michelle Slentz
PHOTOS: American Legion hosts Memorial Day event in Encinitas

by Jordan Ingram0

ENCINITAS — A crowd of veterans, family members, elected officials and residents paid their respects to fallen service members during a Memorial Day event on May 27 at the American Legion building in downtown Encinitas.

The public event, hosted by San Dieguito Post 416, featured several keynote speakers, including Past Commander Steve Lewandowski, Mayor Tony Kranz, Rear Admiral Robert C. Nowakowski, Elks Lodge 2243 Exalted Ruler John Corbin, Commander Ronald Rodriguez, and Chaplain Bob Wilson.

Jim Boydston of the San Diego Opera sang the National Anthem before local Boy and Cub scouts led the Presentation of Colors and Pledge of Allegiance. Ken Carstens of Bugles Across America performed Taps to close out the ceremony.

Past Commander Steve Lewandowski, a former Navy officer and CEO of the American Legion Post 416 Foundation, speaks to a crowd on May 27 during a Memorial Day event in front of the American Legion building on West F Street in Encinitas. Photo by Michelle Slentz
Chris Harloff, left, and retired Navy Capt. Royce Williams, a former Navy pilot who was awarded the Navy Cross after successfully battling seven Soviet MiGs during the Korean War. Photo by Michelle Slentz
Veterans and their family members honored the fallen during a Memorial Day event on May 17 in Encinitas. Photo by Michelle Slentz
First Vice Commander George Serhan on May 17 in Encinitas. Photo by Michelle Slentz
World War II veterans Arthur Harris, left, and Jack Summers, attended a Memorial day event on May 17 in Encinitas. Photo by Michelle Slentz
Second Vice Commander Steve Scholfield of the American LEgion San Dieguito Post 416 in Encinitas. Photo by Michelle Slentz
The American Legion San Dieguito Post 416 honored Dean Le, right, who will be attending the Naval Academy next month. Photo by Michelle Slentz
Jim Boydston of the San Diego Opera sings the National Anthem during a Memorial Day event on May 17 in Encinitas. Photo by Michelle Slentz
Local Boy and Cub scouts performed the Presentation of Colors and led the Pledge of Allegiance on May 17 in Encinitas. Photo by Michelle Slentz
Mayor Tony Kranz delivers an address during a Memorial Day event on May 17 in Encinitas. Photo by Michelle Slentz
Back row, from left to right: World War II veteran Arthur Harris, Past Commander Steve Lewandowski, a former Navy officer and CEO of the American Legion Post 416 Foundation, Dean Le, Rear Admiral Robert C. Nowakowski, World War II veteran Jack Summers, and Encinitas Mayor Tony Kranz. Front row seated: Chris Harloff, left, and retired Navy Capt. Royce Williams. Photo by Michelle Slentz
Army veteran Danny Salzhandler attends a Memorial Day event on May 27 in Encinitas. Photo by Michelle Slentz
Jordan Ingram, managing editor at The Coast News, left, was presented with a certificate of appreciation from Past Commander Steve Lewandowski during a Memorial Day event in Encinitas. Photo by Michelle Slentz
Past Commander Steve Lewandowski addresses the crowd during a Memorial Day event on May 27 in Encinitas. Photo by Michelle Slentz
A set dining table in front of the American Legion San Dieguito Post 416 honors prisoners of war and missing service members. Photo by Michelle Slentz
Members of San Dieguito Post 416 ring a bell during roll call of the names of fallen soldiers. Photo by Michelle Slentz
Commander Ronald Rodriguez speaks during a Memorial Day event in Encinitas. Photo. by Michelle Slentz
Jordan Ingram is the managing editor at The Coast News. For tips or story ideas, contact him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JordanPIngram1

