PHOTOS: American Legion hosts Memorial Day event in Encinitas

ENCINITAS — A crowd of veterans, family members, elected officials and residents paid their respects to fallen service members during a Memorial Day event on May 27 at the American Legion building in downtown Encinitas.

The public event, hosted by San Dieguito Post 416, featured several keynote speakers, including Past Commander Steve Lewandowski, Mayor Tony Kranz, Rear Admiral Robert C. Nowakowski, Elks Lodge 2243 Exalted Ruler John Corbin, Commander Ronald Rodriguez, and Chaplain Bob Wilson.

Jim Boydston of the San Diego Opera sang the National Anthem before local Boy and Cub scouts led the Presentation of Colors and Pledge of Allegiance. Ken Carstens of Bugles Across America performed Taps to close out the ceremony.

More photos