Escondido man sentenced for killing sister

ESCONDIDO — An Escondido man, who inflicted fatal injuries on his older sister during a family fight, was sentenced Feb. 3 to 11 years in state prison.

Jose Enrique Bautista, 29, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in connection with the death of 27-year-old Laura Bautista, who was a mother of three. Police responded on Jan. 18, 2019 — the defendant’s 25th birthday — for a report of a medical emergency in the 100 block of East 15th Avenue, Escondido.

Laura Bautista was found there unresponsive shortly before 1 a.m., according to police. She died at a hospital less than a week later.

Police said the fight stemmed from a family argument. Shortly after police responded, Bautista was arrested in connection with his sister’s ultimately fatal injuries.