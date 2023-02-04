Drunk driving suspected in three-car crash

VISTA —A man suspected of causing a crash at 9:30 p.m. Feb. 2, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

San Diego County Sheriff deputies responded to a report of a multi-car accident at N. Santa Fe Avenue and Bobier Drive. On arrival, first responders found three cars were involved. One sustained major damage, requiring Vista firefighters to work for about 40 minutes to free the driver. Six people were transported to trauma centers for their injuries, two with major injuries. Deputies said that speed was also a significant factor in the crash.