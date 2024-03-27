Escaped prisoner captured in Escondido

ESCONDIDO — A prisoner who walked away from a reentry program was taken into custody, authorities said Monday.

Quintin G. Wilkerson, 53, was arrested Sunday in Escondido by the Escondido Police Department following a short foot pursuit, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Wilkerson was taken to the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility. His case will be referred to the San Diego County District Attorney for possible escape charges.

Wilkerson was sentenced to six years in prison for domestic violence, and he has been housed at the Male Community Reentry Program in San Diego since Jan. 23, authorities said. He allegedly walked away from the program on March 15.

The MCRP allows eligible people committed to state prison to serve the end of their sentences in the reentry center and provides programs to transition from custody to the community. It is a voluntary program for men who have approximately two years or less left to serve.