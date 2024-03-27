Vehicle passenger dies when ejected in rollover crash

ESCONDIDO — A 47-year-old passenger died after being ejected from a vehicle when the driver ran off a road, down an embankment and into a citrus orchard in the San Pasqual neighborhood, the San Diego Police Department said today.

The crash happened at 11:19 p.m. Tuesday, March 26 in the 18100 block of San Pasqual Valley Road, according to SDPD Officer David O’Brien.

A man, 25, was driving a gray 1999 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound when the vehicle failed to maintain the curvature of the road, crossed over the double yellow painted lines, and went down a 50-foot embankment into a citrus orchard, O’Brien said. A 47-year-old passenger in the Silverado was ejected during the rollover, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was taken by helicopter to a hospital. His injuries were not considered to be life threatening.

SDPD Traffic Division officers responded to the scene and were handling the investigation.