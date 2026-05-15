Encinitas teen arrested after reckless e-motorcycle chase

ENCINITAS — A 17-year-old Encinitas resident was arrested Wednesday following a nearly three-month investigation into a reckless evading incident involving an illegal e-motorcycle, authorities said.

The incident began just before 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 4, when a deputy from the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station attempted to stop an e-motorcycle being driven illegally in the 200 block of North El Camino Real, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the rider fled after the deputy activated emergency lights, crossing into oncoming traffic lanes, speeding and performing stunts while attempting to evade deputies.

The pursuit was called off because of the danger posed to the public, sheriff’s officials said. The rider later sped away from an ASTREA helicopter, and the e-motorcycle was later found abandoned in Carlsbad.

Following an investigation, deputies and detectives contacted the juvenile suspect at his home around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and arrested him on suspicion of evading a peace officer with disregard for public safety, in violation of California Vehicle Code 2800.2.

Sheriff’s officials reminded the public that e-motorcycles are not street-legal and said that unsafe or illegal operation of e-bikes and e-motorcycles may result in enforcement action.