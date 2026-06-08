Encinitas planners advance Burtech winery, condos project downtown

ENCINITAS — A proposed winery and condominium development near Moonlight Beach cleared another hurdle on June 4 after the Planning Commission unanimously approved a final map for the project.

The approval allows the Burtech Mixed-Use project at 102 and 118 Second Street to proceed with a condominium subdivision comprising 16 residential units and two commercial units. Commissioners found the project’s final map consistent with a previous version granted in December 2023, according to city documents.

The adopted map consolidates the existing lots into a single parcel and formally establishes 18 condominium units — 16 residential and two commercial. Three of the residential units would be designated affordable, including two very low-income units and one low-income unit.

Overall, the mixed-use development would total approximately 20,863 square feet and replace a collection of existing uses on the 0.41-acre site, including a former Burtech Pipeline storage yard and office area, a single-family residence and several studio units.

The Burtech family, which owns and is developing the property, also owns a vineyard in Vista and plans to use the commercial portion of the project for a winery, tasting room and restaurant. The project received approvals in 2023 for the associated alcohol licenses and restaurant use.

According to city staff, the action was largely ministerial because the final map had already been reviewed and determined to be substantially consistent with the previously approved project. Staff also found all relevant conditions had been satisfied and that the map was technically correct.

The project includes the construction of a 36-foot-radius cul-de-sac at the end of Second Street, along with new sidewalks, curb-and-gutter improvements, street trees and upgrades to the alley behind the property. City documents state that the project would include 17 parking spaces: 10 residential, three off-street commercial, and four on-street commercial.

Dominic Burtech, representing the family developing the project, said they continue to work with San Diego Gas & Electric to underground utility lines serving the property.

“We’re still working with them,” Burtech said of SDG&E. “Our intent is to put those power poles down. The only thing that will stop me from putting the power poles down is SDG&E – which will be out of my control.”

City documents note the project has been conditioned to underground utilities where required.

Burtech added that the intent is to rent most of the residential units, though some could eventually be sold.

Additionally, the developers hope to minimize parking impacts on surrounding neighbors by having residents use the project’s off-street parking.

“That neighborhood is a really good neighborhood,” Burtech said. “I know the way our family is, we’re going to control it and we’re going to make it a beautiful place to live.”