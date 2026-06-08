Landing at the Regal Seagull in Encinitas

One glaring hole in my San Diego Beer Drinker resume has been The Regal Seagull on the 101 in Encinitas. I’ve driven by it countless times, and it’s been recommended by local beer enthusiasts over the years, but for one reason or another, I’ve not made it through the doors.

Until now.

Last week, I popped in for beers and dinner and was impressed not only by the tap list but also by the local vibe. The bar was packed, and the restaurant was nearly full with what appeared to be a mix of regulars and newcomers. Unlike many bars and restaurants near the beach this time of year, the crowd appeared to be mostly locals coming in for dinner or after-work drinks. A lot of Padres caps, smiles and dogs.

The variety offered on the 24-beer tap list was also commendable. Eight were IPAs, as is expected for a San Diego establishment, but even within this style, Regal Seagull has curated a thoughtful diversity, ranging from El Segundo’s Mayberry Gold double dry hopped to a local collaboration with Burgeon to the hard-to-find Russian River Mind Circus Hazy.

Belgian ales, lagers and fruited sours were represented along with blonde and red ales, rounding out the lighter side of the menu.

The Padres were playing, and I noticed that Harland’s Cronezone lager was being poured frequently. (An argument could be convincingly made that Cronezone is the beer of the summer in San Diego.) Cronezone is a light American lager that is not light on flavor. Brewed with pilsner malt, flaked corn and New Zealand Cascade hops, this collaboration between the Padres’ Jake Cronenworth and Harland Brewing also supports local charities.

For those who enjoy a dark beer even in summer, there were several browns, porters and stouts to choose from. Locally brewed Winter in Hokkaido matcha stout (Embolden) and Ketch’s Barreled, a rum barrel-aged porter, make for perfect end-of-the-evening sippers.

The number of harder-to-find beers from outside our area makes the Regal Seagull a must-stop for the beer aficionado. Russian River (Santa Rosa), Figueroa Mountain (Buellton), Maine Beer, Pfriem (Oregon) and Brouwerij St. Bernardus (Belgium) are all on tap. It can seem overwhelming, but don’t fret: There’s a spin wheel for choosing your beer if you just can’t choose.

I wanted to get the full Regal Seagull experience, so I focused on the collaboration beers. First, I enjoyed Regal CC-Gull Pale Ale brewed with Craft Coast. It was a legitimate pale ale, with just the right amount of hop flavor for someone who is IPA-resistant.

Next up was the Mine! Mine! Double Dry-hopped IPA made by Burgeon Beer. Much hoppier than CC-Gull, as is expected, but still quite light and easy drinking.

I joined the crowd for a Cronezone lager to cheer on the Pads and finish up the evening. I won’t wait so long to return and give the beer wheel a twirl. Cheers!

I Like this Beer!

After leaving The Regal Seagull, I popped into Duck Foot Brewing next door and picked up a 4-pack of Drink This or The Bees Die Golden Honey Ale. Brewed with locally sourced orange blossom honey, this beer begins with a slightly sweet honeyed aroma, then the smooth, warm notes of honey and peach, and finishes surprisingly dry. It’s also gluten-free for those who need or prefer. It has been a personal favorite since it debuted in 2015 and never disappoints.

Jeff Spanier is the co-host of I Like Beer the Podcast. Follow Spanier’s adventures on Instagram @ilikebeerthepodcast and @ilikebeerthepodcast2757 on YouTube.