Encinitas jewelry vendor seeks public’s help recovering stolen inventory

ENCINITAS — A local jewelry vendor is asking for the public’s help in recovering missing inventory stolen from her trailer last month in Encinitas.

Andrea Edington, owner of Compilations in Art, has worked out of her trailer selling homemade jewelry at local bazaars and street fairs for decades.

But Edington’s world turned upside down at approximately 12:58 a.m. on May 11 after thieves driving a grey or silver pickup drove off with a trailer full of the small business owner’s jewelry and supplies.

The white cargo trailer, which was parked near Edington’s home on Melba Road, contained a number of sterling silver rings, precious stone bracelets, earrings and equipment valued at approximately $143,000. Edington’s trailer was discovered a week later — empty.

“It’s just devastating,” Edington told The Coast News. “It’s been really hard to put one foot in front of the other.”

The theft was captured on a Ring security camera, but police have been unable to identify any suspects in the case, according to Sgt. Detective George Crysler with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Surveillance footage around the time of the theft captured grainy imagery of a truck driving past Edington’s house on Melba Road. Still, law enforcement could not make out any details, such as the suspect vehicle’s make, model, color or license plate information.

“We’re combing through footage on the surrounding surface streets and the locations for travel in that area to find any relevant surveillance footage,” said Crysler. “We’ve issued a BOLO (be on the lookout) alert to our patrols for anything to turn up regarding property related to her sold through the internet or wherever. Right now, this is a suspended case based on the lack of leads.”

Barring any further information or video evidence, Crysler acknowledged the case will be challenging to solve and urged anyone with any knowledge of the theft or stolen items to contact authorities immediately.

“[Edington’s homemade] jewelry is unique,” Crysler said. “So anything that you come across, anything that you locate online offline, anything that seems unusual — capture that with a picture or a screenshot and let us know. It’s difficult at best to solve a case like this. Unfortunately, these things happen, and the product and items probably won’t stay in San Diego County.”

Edington talked about how the theft, which comprised roughly 95% of total inventory, changed her life. After years of uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Edington’s business had recently started to bounce back. Before the theft, Edington was optimistic she might finally get out of debt.

“I’m trying to look at the silver lining and count my blessings, but I’m without a business,” Edington said. “I’m speechless. I’m just so broken over what was taken. Starting all over is daunting, not to mention all the uncountable hundreds of hours to get back up to speed. I haven’t even opened the back of my trailer yet and gone inside. I know it’s going to be traumatic emotionally and financially.”

Edington pleaded with the public to come forward with any clues about the whereabouts of the stolen inventory. For residents in the area near where the trailer was taken, she requested people check their security camera footage from 12:58 a.m. to 2 a.m. on May 11 for potential sightings of the suspect’s vehicle, a grey or silver Toyota Tundra or Ford F250 pickup with a camper shell, carrying her trailer.

Edington also suggested locals check out her Instagram account to compare any suspiciously traded jewelry online to the items reported stolen. A friend of Edington’s, Erika Chamberlin Carroll, has put together a GoFundMe fundraiser that features several pictures of Edington’s missing jewelry.

“I would be very blessed if people would consider contributing to this GoFundMe,” Edington said. “Someone out there has to know something about what happened, and if they would please step forward and do the right thing and help me get my business back, I would be very grateful.”

In addition to contacting the sheriff’s station, persons with clues about the theft can also contact CrimeStoppers at 888-583-TIPS. CrimeStoppers is offering a reward for any information leading to the recovery of the stolen items.

