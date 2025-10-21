Family says missing La Costa Canyon teenager found safe

CARLSBAD — A 14-year-old La Costa Canyon High School student who was reported missing earlier this week has been found safe, according to her mother.

Dakota Neiley of Cardiff-by-the-Sea was located Tuesday night after searching by family members, neighbors and law enforcement.

Her mother, Amanda Neiley, confirmed her daughter’s recovery in a message to The Coast News.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Office previously confirmed that a missing person report had been filed after Dakota was last seen Monday morning, Oct. 20, walking near Stagecoach Park in Carlsbad after leaving her first-period class at La Costa Canyon High School.

When her parents arrived to pick her up around 3:30 p.m., she was nowhere to be found.

Amanda Neiley said the family filed a missing person report after being unable to reach their daughter through her Apple Watch. The family and friends circulated her photo widely on social media, where community members helped share information.

At the time, North Coastal Station detectives were investigating the case in coordination with Carlsbad police.

“She’s not considered at risk, but we are actively trying to find her,” Lt. Nick Backouris said Tuesday afternoon, before the girl was located. “The family has some tracking capabilities, and she’s been seen around the region recently. We hope she turns up soon.”

The circumstances surrounding Dakota’s recovery remain unclear. The Coast News will update this story as more information becomes available.