Lutchi and Mary — authentic Filipino food in San Marcos

Given the plethora of culinary options in coastal North County, with more restaurants opening weekly it seems, I do get caught up in “the bubble,” as we call it, when there are worthy eateries throughout the area to explore.

Lutchi and Mary Authentic Filipino Food is in San Marcos off the 78 in a nondescript strip mall, as many solid restaurants tend to be. I was turned on to this joint from a friend who lives nearby in San Marcos and was adamant that it would be worth the drive to check it out.

The first thing I noticed upon entering Lutchi and Mary was that it was packed with what appeared to be all Filipino folks, and that’s always a good sign. But before I get into their back story and the menu, I thought a brief overview of this fascinating and delicious cuisine would be in order.

Filipino food is what I would describe as the original “fusion,” and I mean that in the best possible way. Indigenous ingredients such as rice, coconut, and various seafood, fruits, and vegetables like ginger and mango were later fused with influences from Chinese, Malay, Spanish and American traders and colonizers.

These new ingredients and techniques, like stir-frying from the Chinese and stewing fused with local ingredients, form the base of Filipino cuisine known for bold flavors, a result of blending sweet, sour and salty tastes, and dishes that I can’t get enough of.

When the Spaniards arrived in the 16th century, they had a significant impact on Filipino cuisine as well. Dishes like lechon (roasted pig), adobo (a vinegar and soy sauce-based stew) and torta have Spanish roots. The Spanish word “adobo” means “marinade,” a technique introduced to preserve meat and a common Filipino dish.

Lutchi and Mary chef Ed Batuigas’ cooking experience started with his family. His grandmother had a Carinderia — a common type of eatery in the Philippines that serves affordable and locally inspired dishes. Chef Ed’s mom had a catering business when he was young, and he learned from watching and absorbing, kitchen-trained you might say.

Their family came from Iba, the capital of Zambales province in the Philippines. Culinary influences in Zambales include Ilocano and Pampanga home cooking.

When I walked into Lutchi and Mary, it felt like going into a Filipino family kitchen rather than a formal restaurant. The casual dining room, with personal touches and aromatic scents…along with the Filipino patrons, made me feel as though I was not in San Marcos but had been transported to somewhere much more exotic.

The menu at Lutchi and Mary offers a variety of Filipino classics. I always start with at least two or three orders of Pork Lumpia as I love to snack on it over a couple of days. Sizable portions are a bonus of Filipino food, as there always seems to be enough for leftovers.

I was persuaded to try one of the standout offerings called Pork Sisig, one of their signature dishes. It’s crunchy pork belly sautéed with garlic, onions, scallions and chili and served with rice. Silog breakfast plates are also popular and are served all day, typically with garlic fried rice, eggs, pickled papaya, plus beef (tapsilog), sausage (longsilog) or fish (bangsilog).

Pansit is popular as well, consisting of thin or thick noodles with combinations like bihon-canton or palabok. Hearty stews include Oxtail Kare-Kare or Beef Caldereta, slow-cooked, comforting and perfect for cooler weather.

And there is the old standby, Chicken or Pork Adobo, which I can never seem to resist. Their fried rice dishes are hearty and perfect for leftovers the next day for breakfast or lunch.

Dessert includes Mini Leche Flan, Banana Turon, Halo-Halo and Ube Ice Cream. Drinks are exotic as well and consist of Sago Gulaman and Buko Pandan. These were new to me and a different beverage sensation for sure.

While I was waiting for my carryout, I noticed something that further verified that Lutchi and Mary is the real deal. All the Filipino restaurant diners were focused intently on their food, with a look of pleasure and satisfaction that I recognized immediately.

Yes, there was conversation, but these folks were there for the meal, a taste of their homeland that they wanted to concentrate fully on. I love that and would highly recommend making a trip from wherever you are in San Diego to give this place a try.

Located in the heart of North County, the Filipino eatery Lutchi and Mary is at 844 W. San Marcos Blvd #114, offering a comforting dive into the cuisine of the Philippines. Find them online at www.lutchiandmary.com.