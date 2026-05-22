Encinitas fintech group Hamachi partners with Modelist

ENCINITAS — Hamachi, an Encinitas-based financial technology company focused on regulatory-compliant artificial intelligence for wealth managers, announced a partnership with Modelist to provide AI-powered portfolio analysis tools for registered investment advisors.

Hamachi’s platform combines data from customer relationship management services, portfolio insights and firm-specific compliance policies into a single system designed for investment advisors and asset managers. The company also offers AI tools to help firms protect sensitive financial information and comply with industry regulations.

The new partnership will allow advisors to access Modelist’s portfolio strategies and market insights directly through Hamachi’s AI-driven platform using specialized AI bots trained on Modelist’s proprietary investment models.

According to the companies, the integration is intended to streamline advisor workflows by replacing static reports and fragmented research tools with interactive, real-time portfolio intelligence designed for client communication and investment decision-making.

“For advisors, the challenge is not access to information. It’s turning that information into clear, timely insight they can use with clients,” Mike Wilson, co-founder and chief executive officer of Hamachi, said in a statement.

Advisors using the Hamachi platform will be able to access the integration at no additional cost, the companies said.

Joe Mallen, chief executive officer of Modelist, said the partnership would help advisors engage more effectively with portfolio strategies and explain investment decisions to clients.

Hamachi was founded in 2025 by former fintech executives from Orion, Redtail, AdvisoryWorld and Advizr. Modelist provides custom model portfolios and investment strategies for fiduciary financial advisors.