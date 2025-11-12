Oceanside adopts new system to prioritize sports field use

OCEANSIDE — After years of discussion about how to prioritize which sports groups get first access to fields, gyms and other recreational facilities, the Oceanside City Council recently agreed to move forward with a new user group classification guide.

Since 2010, Oceanside Parks and Recreation staff have relied on the same user group classifications to allocate fields, courts and other facilities under the Facility Rental Packet. Despite its longevity, the packet had several deficiencies, including a lack of guidance on specific issues that left staff to make decisions based on their best judgment and industry standards.

One major issue surfaced in 2022 when it was discovered that Coastal Academy, a local charter high school, had been placed in the same classification group as Oceanside Unified School District programs.

The city’s joint-use agreement with the school district gave its sports programs higher priority than other groups, including Coastal, which does not have a joint-use agreement and was not part of OUSD’s arrangement.

Although staff corrected the error, the damage was done, leaving several local user groups feeling slighted. Some community members also questioned whether there was a bias toward Coastal Academy among staff.

In response to accusations of favoritism toward specific schools and groups, the city hired a third-party firm to investigate the claims. The firm’s investigation recommended changes to improve field access in Oceanside but found no evidence of preferential treatment or harm to any other clubs.

The packet also failed to distinguish between resident and nonresident organizations, prompting staff to establish a 70% residency standard consistent with neighboring cities. However, the rule was never formally adopted, leading to confusion among sports groups.

The Parks and Recreation Commission formed an ad hoc committee in November 2021 to collaborate with the community on addressing these issues. It was during one of these meetings in 2022 that the Coastal Academy error came to light.

The ad hoc committee was later converted into a permanent standing committee in early 2023 and continued to work on the issue until Sept. 30 of this year.

In November 2023, the standing committee presented an updated draft of the user group classification to the Parks and Recreation Commission, which directed staff to further revise the facility rental packet and user group classifications based on public input. That draft would then be returned to the standing committee and the full commission for recommendations to the City Council.

A series of meetings took place in early 2024. Staff used the draft classifications developed during the standing committee meetings as the foundation for its Facility and Field Allocation Policy. The draft and user group classifications were discussed again by the standing committee in October and presented to the commission in November.

Following those meetings, staff and several community members entered a mediation process with representatives from the California Civil Rights Department to reach a consensus on a final user guide recommendation.

Mediation sessions held in June focused on the user group classifications. According to staff, although progress was made, the city and community members could not agree on how to prioritize youth groups with fewer than 70% residents or schools not covered by a joint-use agreement.

On Nov. 5, staff presented its recommended user group classifications to the City Council. Meanwhile, community members submitted an alternative proposal for consideration.

After discussion, the City Council ultimately approved the staff-recommended classifications with some changes, in a 4-1 vote.

Councilmember Rick Robinson cast the lone “no” vote, saying the classifications were not ready for final approval.

Several community members involved in developing the new classifications, including Parks and Recreation Standing Committee members and commissioners, also recently filed an official complaint against Mayor Esther Sanchez.

The complaint alleged she violated the City of Oceanside Code of Ethics and Conduct for Elected and Appointed Officials at the Sept. 30 Parks and Recreation Commission meeting.

The group asked that she recuse herself from the discussion and be “publicly censored by the City Council for these breaches.”

The complaint alleged ethics violations for allowing herself to be introduced by the commission’s secretary as “Mayor Esther Sanchez” three times, “intimidating” one commissioner during the final vote, and failing to remain impartial.

City Attorney Steven Burke said the complaint had “no factual basis on which we would find a conflict of interest at this time.”

Sanchez said she was “surprised and hurt” by the suggestion that she violated ethics policy, given the time she has spent working on the issue over the years. She also said she has personal relationships with those involved in the complaint — some dating back to her childhood.

The complaint listed Wilson Godinet, Arleen Hammerschmidt, Wayne Godinet, Paul Paopao, James Greer, Sheldon Brown, Raquel Alvarez and Madelyn Lee.

During the meeting, Hammerschmidt alleged that the Parks and Recreation staff report on the item was “almost maliciously biased” and appeared to diminish contributions from the nine community members who represented all of Oceanside’s demographics.

Wayne Godinet wants the city to reopen the favoritism investigation to interview more people and determine exactly “who knew what when” regarding the Coastal Academy classification error. Both Godinet and Hammerschmidt, as well as others listed in the complaint, felt that the investigation was incomplete.

Mark Olson, who served as Parks and Recreation division manager at the time, is no longer with the city.

The council also directed staff to pursue cultural sensitivity training to understand better the city’s historic cultural groups and how they have been affected by past discriminatory practices. The council agreed to conduct annual reviews of the user group classification guidelines to ensure they continue to serve all residents effectively.

The user group classifications are as follows:

Priority Group 1: City Programs

Includes city programs, clubs, workshops, public meetings and events offered by city staff or the Parks and Recreation Department, where the city hosts registration. This includes department activities or programs offered through independent contractors under a written agreement.

Priority Group 2: OUSD Joint-Use Agreement

Programs or events hosted by the Oceanside Unified School District under the joint-use agreement. The city and school district renewed the agreement earlier this year to allow shared use of stadiums, gyms and fields in exchange for city facilities at no cost.

Priority Group 3: Oceanside Resident Recreational Youth Groups

Programs or events for youth 18 and under that:

Have a verified minimum of 70% Oceanside residents.

Are registered nonprofits or have applied for nonprofit status in good standing with the IRS and state.

Provide recreational programming open to all Oceanside residents regardless of skill level.

Are organized and coached by volunteers, except for paid referees or umpires.

Priority Group 4: Oceanside Resident Competitive (Elite) Youth Groups

Programs or events for youth 18 and under that:

Have a verified minimum of 70% Oceanside residents.

Are registered nonprofits or have applied for nonprofit status in good standing.

May limit participation to elite athletes without equitable playing time requirements.

May employ paid staff for operations or coaching.

Priority Group 5: Recreational Youth Groups

Includes charter, parochial, private and homeschool programs not covered by a joint-use agreement with a physical location in Oceanside that:

Have at least 51% Oceanside residents.

Offer competitive programs and may limit participation to elite athletes.

Compete in league, district or CIF-sanctioned events.

Originally, the proposal required a 70% resident threshold, but the council lowered it to 51%. Schools with fewer than 51% Oceanside residents will be placed in lower-priority groups at the discretion of staff.

Several Coastal Academy representatives asked to be moved to Group 4 instead of Group 5, but the council declined. Approximately 63% of Coastal Academy students are residents of Oceanside. The school relies heavily on city facilities for its sports programs and has donated uniforms and equipment to local teams and completed community service projects.

“We want to be partners in this community,” said Glen Henton, the school’s athletic director.

Here are the remaining priority groupings:

Priority Group 6: Recreational Youth Groups

Similar to Group 3, but with a minimum of 51% Oceanside residents. This group pays the same fees as Group 3 but has lower priority.

Priority Group 7: Competitive (Elite) Youth Groups

Similar to Group 4, but with a minimum of 51% Oceanside residents. This group pays the same fees as Group 4 but has lower priority.

Priority Group 8: Oceanside Resident Seniors/Therapeutic Nonprofits

Seniors: Programs for participants 55 and older with at least 70% Oceanside residents, nonprofit status (or application pending), and low-cost or free programs promoting physical or mental well-being.

Therapeutic: Programs for participants with disabilities (minimum 51%) and at least 70% Oceanside residents, registered nonprofit status, and free or low-cost participation.

Priority Group 9: Seniors/Therapeutic Groups Without Nonprofit Status

Similar to Group 8 but with at least 51% Oceanside residents and no nonprofit requirement.

Priority Group 10: Oceanside Nonprofit Groups

Programs for all ages hosted by nonprofits with at least 70% Oceanside residents or a physical city location, in good standing or applying for status. Membership is open to all Oceanside residents. Includes fundraising events.

Priority Group 11: Private Oceanside Resident Groups

Programs or events for all ages hosted by groups or individuals with at least 70% Oceanside residents. Includes parties, weddings and one-off events on a first-come, first-served basis.

Priority Group 12: Private Nonresident Groups

Similar to Group 11 but for groups or individuals with fewer than 70% Oceanside residents or nonresidents.

Priority Group 13: Commercial and For-Profit Groups

Commercial programs or events hosted by for-profit residents or nonresidents, including any group that does not meet the other category requirements.