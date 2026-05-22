Encinitas-based Vuori names new chief product officer

ENCINITAS — Vuori has named retail executive Heather Archibald as its new chief product officer as the Encinitas-based activewear company continues its global expansion.

Archibald officially joined the company on April 20 in the newly created role, where she will oversee Vuori’s product organization, including design, development, merchandising, sourcing and production strategy, according to a company release.

Vuori founder and CEO Joe Kudla said the appointment reflects the company’s continued investment in product innovation and long-term growth.

“This is an exciting moment for Vuori as we continue to build on our strong momentum and invest in the capabilities that will carry us forward,” said Kudla. “With Heather joining the brand, we’re reinforcing our commitment to a product-first approach — deepening innovation, sharpening storytelling and assortments, and bringing even greater rigor to how we scale while maintaining a deep connection with our consumers.”

Prior to joining Vuori, Archibald served as chief product and merchandising officer at Rothy’s. She also previously held leadership roles at Title Nine, Restoration Hardware and Gap Inc.

“I’m honored to join the brand on this growth journey. It’s an exciting time for us to continue elevating the product experience through innovation and grounded in our deep understanding of the consumer,” Archibald said in a release.

Founded in Encinitas in 2015, Vuori has grown into a global activewear brand with products sold in nearly 30 countries. The company said it surpassed 100 stores in late 2025 and plans to open about 25 additional locations by the end of 2026, including 15 international stores.

Vuori recently expanded its product lineup with new performance apparel, denim and outerwear collections.

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