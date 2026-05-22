Olivenhain water agency’s pipeline project earns public works award

ENCINITAS — The Olivenhain Municipal Water District has earned a regional Project of the Year award from the American Public Works Association San Diego and Imperial County Chapter for a pipeline replacement project along Rancho Santa Fe Road.

The district announced the honor on Wednesday, following an awards event in Kearny Mesa.

The Unit A Rancho Santa Fe Road Potable Water Pipeline Replacement Project involved replacing about 1,600 feet of a 12-inch drinking water pipeline near the Encinitas-Carlsbad border after inspections found the aging line had reached the end of its useful life.

District officials said crews used video surveillance technology known as a “See Snake” to inspect the pipeline and identify deterioration.

The project was completed on time and within budget, according to the district. OMWD said it coordinated with the cities of Carlsbad and Encinitas to reduce traffic disruptions and maintain safety during construction in the busy corridor near two schools.

“This project was in a highly trafficked corridor that connects two cities and includes two schools, and staff worked diligently to minimize traffic and community impacts,” OMWD board Secretary Christy Guerin said in a statement.

The APWA chapter’s annual awards recognize public works projects that improve community infrastructure and quality of life.

OMWD, established in 1959, provides water, wastewater and recycled water services to about 87,000 customers across northern San Diego County.