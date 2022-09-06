Encinitas Ballet auditions for ‘Nutcracker’

Encinitas Ballet is hosting final auditions, casting male and female dancers, little/big rats, soldiers, angels, party children, party scene adults and extras, professional and apprentice dancers, for its annual upcoming holiday performance of “The Nutcracker” at noon and at 1 p.m. Sept. 10 at California Institute for Human Science, 701 Garden View Court, Encinitas.

Encinitas Ballet Academy is well-established for its successful productions of classical ballet in the regional communities of North County. Encinitas Ballet Academy gives young ballet dancers the opportunity to experience the creative process from rehearsal to performance in our colorful production of The Nutcracker. Performance dates will be at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 10 and Dec. 17.

If you cannot attend audition, send an email to [email protected] ballet.com, saying you are interested to be part of the new production. Everyone who auditions receives a role.