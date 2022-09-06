Soccer tournament stars

“Express Soccer G11 Premiere Shuttleworth” had a championship win over a squad from Arizona at the SoCal Blues Soccer Tournament Sept. 3 to Sept. 5 at Oceanside Sports Complex. Team members, pictured from left, top row, include Lily Peterson, Fallon Parker, Reagan Souza, Stella Boyd, Aubrey Seery, Skylar Dennis and Samantha Cohen. From left, bottom row, Cosima Galimi, Cali Sol League, Embrey Blais, London Peek and Viviana Muirragui, coached by Phil Shuttleworth. The tournament had entries from four different states, and all of California. Further information on the overall tournament can be viewed on “SoCal Blues Soccer Club” website.