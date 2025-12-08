Encinitas Ballet presents annual performance of ‘The Nutcracker’

ENCINITAS — The Encinitas Ballet will bring its annual holiday production of “The Nutcracker” to the San Dieguito Academy Theatre this weekend with two performances showcasing local dancers, alumni and guest artists.

The production, now in its 17th year, is directed by Sayat and Olga Asatryan, artistic directors of Encinitas Ballet Academy. The company, in partnership with the City of Encinitas, will perform at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Dec. 13 at the SDA Theatre at 800 Santa Fe Drive.

The early afternoon performance will feature Encinitas Ballet’s Ariel Asatryan — who has earned scholarships to the Bolshoi Ballet Academy, Joffrey Ballet School and John Cranko School — in the role of the Sugar Plum Fairy.

Former Encinitas Ballet student Annalise Bedrosian, a Youth America Grand Prix bronze medalist who is now training with Sarasota Ballet’s Professional Program, returns to Encinitas to perform in the same role for the nightcap show.

Former Mariinsky Ballet principal dancer Alexander Saveliev will perform the role of Cavalier, joining a cast that includes Clara dancers Charlise Burgon and Sachi Chowdhuri, both longtime students at the academy.

The “Snow Pas de Deux” will be performed by Xara Gosman Brown and Alicia Jiang, while Isadora Russel will dance the “Dew Drop.” Guest artists John Bischel and Silvie Kharatian of Arka Ballet in Arizona will also join this year’s production.

Live music will open the program with Ukrainian bandurist Valentin Lysenko and Narine Babayan Decker. Encinitas Ballet, a local nonprofit, thanked the City of Encinitas, Encinitas Friends of the Arts and community volunteers for helping keep the holiday tradition alive.

“Don’t let the season pass without witnessing this beloved holiday fairytale,” the nonprofit said in a release. “Bring your family, your dreams, and your imagination — and let ‘The Nutcracker’ carry you to a place where magic never ends.”

“The Nutcracker” will be performed at the San Dieguito Academy Theatre, 800 Santa Fe Drive, in Encinitas.

Tickets are available at encinitasballet.com.