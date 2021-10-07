Elevation 92 services all facets of home construction and remodeling

Elevation 92 Construction Services, Inc. builds and remodels one-of-a-kind properties that are customized exactly to your specifications. Founded in 1991 by second-generation builder Michael New, Elevation 92 has built more than $250,000,000 worth of homes in luxury developments across California, Colorado and throughout Mexico including two “best of show” award winners at the Parade of Homes and Street of Dreams.

Headquartered in Encinitas, Elevation 92’s services include nearly all facets of residential home construction and remodeling: Baths & Kitchens, New Home Construction, Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) as well as consulting services geared towards helping homeowners that want to act as their own general contractor.

Personalized construction is a part of the experience when working with Elevation 92. Owner Michael New explains, “We have a critical eye and if the quality of work is unacceptable, we don’t hesitate to have it torn out and redone. Additionally, our project superintendents have more than 30 years of experience, and each of our subcontractors have been with us a minimum of five years, proving themselves responsive and accountable over the test of time.”

New says Elevation 92 provides completely transparent upfront pricing and options so you can make the best investment to meet your budget. “We work with a group of preferred vendors who can provide you with early-stage support including land acquisition, architectural and design services, as well as construction financing,” he says. “Coordinating these services on your behalf is part of the value we provide – and you will never pay a markup on any outside professionals we contract with.”

The pandemic has changed many facets of life and one of the benefits has been that people are a little more flexible with working remotely from home. “This has allowed clients to be creative in their thinking and to personalize their home to be the best version that works for their individual needs,” New says. “It is also a difficult market to navigate if you do not properly plan because normal lead times for materials are taking drastically longer. That is why Elevation 92 uses proprietary systems for pre-construction planning, scheduling, and purchasing to make sure that materials arrive before needed resulting in our ability to execute projects ‘on time and on budget’.”

Todd Reynolds, client, comments, “You hear the nightmare stories of bad contractors doing shoddy work, of blown budgets and schedules and hope that it doesn’t happen to you.

With Mike and his team at the helm, we slept peacefully every night knowing that we were in the best hands. Our experience could not have been any better!”

Elevation 92 has five stars on Houzz, an online community about architecture, interior design and decorating, landscape design and home improvement. The company also made the “Best of Houzz” list, for service, in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Contact Mike at Elevation 92 today at 858-465-0208 or [email protected]