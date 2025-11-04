Elderly couple dies in suspected murder-suicide in Del Mar Heights

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department is investigating the deaths of an elderly married couple who were found with fatal gunshot wounds inside their Del Mar Heights residence on Saturday.

Around 7 a.m. on Nov. 1, SDPD received a report regarding the situation and arrived at the home in the 12000 Block of Caminito Del Pasaje. Officers located a deceased adult male and female inside, identified as Johann and Kaethe Oesterreicher, both 83.

A firearm was also located at the scene.

Lt. Chris Tivanian said that while it is still early in the investigation, the incident does appear to be a murder-suicide.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.