San Diego Police Department.
San Diego Police Department. Courtesy photo/SDPD
Elderly couple dies in suspected murder-suicide in Del Mar Heights

by Leo Place1

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department is investigating the deaths of an elderly married couple who were found with fatal gunshot wounds inside their Del Mar Heights residence on Saturday.  

Around 7 a.m. on Nov. 1, SDPD received a report regarding the situation and arrived at the home in the 12000 Block of Caminito Del Pasaje. Officers located a deceased adult male and female inside, identified as Johann and Kaethe Oesterreicher, both 83.

A firearm was also located at the scene. 

Lt. Chris Tivanian said that while it is still early in the investigation, the incident does appear to be a murder-suicide.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

Leo Place covers the cities of Del Mar, Solana Beach, San Marcos and Vista, as well as several school districts. They previously worked at the Santa Maria Times and Lynden Tribune, and were a 2021 California fellow at the USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism. They are originally from the Pacific Northwest.

