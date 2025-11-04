Breeders’ Cup brings in $180M handle at Del Mar

DEL MAR — The Del Mar Thoroughbred Club hosted over 65,000 attendees for the 42nd annual Breeders’ Cup this past weekend, with the total handle reaching just over $180 million over the two-day event from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1.

This was the Del Mar Racetrack’s fourth time hosting the prestigious world championship, after also hosting it in 2024. The event will return to Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Kentucky, in 2026.

Contenders from 13 different countries competed in the championships, including Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, France, Germany, Great Britain, Ireland, Japan, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and Uruguay.

Forever Young won the $7 million Breeders’ Cup Classic on Saturday by a half-length over defending champion Sierra Leone, after coming in third in the race last year after Sierra Leone and Fierceness.

The 3-year-old and his rider, Ryusei Sakai, took the lead approaching the far turn of the 1¼-mile race, finishing with a time of 2:00.19. Forever Young is owned by Susumu Fujita and trained by Yoshito Yahagi, and is the first Japanese-trained horse to win the Classic.

“My dream has come true, winning the Breeders’ Cup Classic,” Fujita said. “It was also the last opportunity to race against great 4-year-[olds], Sierra Leone and Fierceness as they are going to retire. Great to win the race against them as well.”

Sierra Leone’s trainer, Chad Brown, also shared kind words regarding Forever Young’s victory.

“The winner ran a terrific race,” said Brown. “He was up on the pace and kicked. I think the track played against us today. Not to take anything away from the winner, but it’s been speed all day.”

The flood of out-of-town visitors brought in by the Breeders’ Cup has been an economic boon to Del Mar, with an estimated local impact of $100 million.

“It’s the summer race meet on steroids,” said Mike Ernst, DMTC Executive Vice President of Finance.

Alongside the celebration, the Breeders’ Cup also saw the loss of four-year-old Irish filly She’s Quality following a racing injury in the turf race just before the Classic. This was Del Mar’s second racing fatality in a week and fourth this year.

According to the official race chart, She’s Quality started slow and “dropped back, pulled up at the half-mile pole and was transported off the track via equine ambulance.” Her trainer, Jack Davison, said she suffered a pelvic fracture, and the decision was made to humanely euthanize her after her condition worsened overnight at San Luis Rey Equine Hospital.

“The loss of She’s Quality is deeply felt by all who love and care for equine athletes. Our heartfelt sympathies go out to her connections,” Breeders’ Cup officials said in a statement.

Coast News Wire Services contributed to this report.