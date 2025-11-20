Driver to be arraigned in death of 12-year-old Encinitas girl

ENCINITAS — A 44-year-old man is scheduled to be arraigned next week on undisclosed charges in connection with a collision that killed a 12-year-old girl in Encinitas earlier this year.

The defendant, identified as Eddie Sengendo, is scheduled to appear in Vista Superior Court at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 24 in Department 14, according to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors plan to pursue criminal charges stemming from the April 25 crash that fatally struck sixth-grader Emery Chalekian as she crossed the intersection of Encinitas Boulevard and Village Square Drive in a marked crosswalk, authorities said.

A DA spokesperson declined to disclose the specific charges ahead of Monday’s arraignment.

Sheriff’s officials said a westbound Nissan Xterra collided with another vehicle before striking the girl. She died at the scene. Investigators previously said alcohol and drugs did not appear to be factors.

In the months since the crash, Emery’s family and supporters have urged city officials to take more decisive action to prevent similar tragedies. Several concerned residents formed Safe Streets Encinitas, a group that has attended city meetings to call for safety upgrades and stricter enforcement citywide.

Following City Council directives, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office has stepped up enforcement of traffic laws. Additionally, city staff have worked to passively enhance safety through ongoing projects. Encinitas currently has 15 projects in various stages of design or construction, as previously reported by The Coast News.

The Coast News contacted the Chalekian family for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.