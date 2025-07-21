Del Mar Union announces superintendent finalist

DEL MAR — Del Mar Union School District leaders announced on Monday that Marisa Janicek of the El Segundo Unified School District is their preferred candidate for the superintendent role, pending final steps expected to be completed next month.

Janicek was chosen as a finalist following a superintendent search process that began in the spring, after former superintendent Holly McClurg announced her July 1 retirement. The school board began interviewing candidates last month after crafting a leadership profile formed by community input.

She is anticipated to begin her employment shortly after the start of the school year, pending a formal background check, validation visit to her current workplace, and approval of an employment contract on Aug. 20.

Janicek said she is “incredibly honored and humbled” to be selected.

“DMUSD is an exceptional district with a legacy of excellence, a dedicated Board of Education, and a deeply engaged community. I feel truly fortunate to have the opportunity to serve and to contribute to a shared vision that places students, innovation, and belonging at the heart of everything we do,” Janicek said.

Janicek has served as assistant superintendent in the El Segundo Unified School District for the past seven years, with a total of 19 years in various leadership positions in the district, including as elementary principal, director, and executive director.

She also previously worked in the Campbell Union School District as an elementary school teacher.

According to DMUSD, Janicek is recognized for her expertise in facilitating partnerships with families, civic leaders, industries, and nonprofits, as well as her pioneering work in introducing artificial intelligence and other technologies to support teaching and learning.

District leaders said they chose Janicek because she prioritizes students and has a relationship-driven leadership style. Board President Gee Wah Mok said the board is excited to welcome her to the DMUSD community.

“She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience and is committed to honoring the high standards that make our district so special. Ms. Janicek’s collaborative approach to serving students, staff, and families is directly aligned with our district goals and collective vision of our strategic plan, Destination 2028,” said Mok.

Janicek is a member of the Association of California School Administrators (ACSA) and the League of Innovative Schools. The ACSA recognized her as the Region 14 Administrator of the Year in 2017, and is a two-time recipient of the California PTA Honorary Service Award.

Janicek is currently completing a doctorate program through Southern New Hampshire University, and also holds a master’s degree in educational leadership from San Jose State University and a bachelor’s degree in liberal studies from Chico State University.

Assistant Superintendent of Business Services Chris Delehanty will serve as interim superintendent until Janicek begins her role.