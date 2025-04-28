Digital 101: Stepping over dollars for dimes

Early in my career, I recall spending a considerable amount of time learning the art of selling and goal setting from Jim Rohn, not to be confused with Jim Rome, formerly of ESPN.

Jim had many memorable sayings that stuck with me, like, “It’s better than a poke in the eye with a sharp stick!” And “Do you have 10 years experience or 1 year experience repeated 10 times?”

But the one thing Jim said that I remember most often is “Don’t step over dollars to pick up dimes.”

I’m sure this isn’t directly attributable to Jim, but he’s the person who permanently planted it in my mind. Are you stepping over dollars to pick up dimes? I receive calls almost weekly from business owners who need marketing help but have very limited budgets to work with.

For all of us at Rook Digital, that’s not a problem. For years, we’ve helped coach business owners through the process, teaching them what to do and then sending them off to do it.

If they complete the tasks, we teach them the next step, and so on, until they achieve success. We’re willing to teach as long as you’re willing to do.

However, it never fails to surprise me how often business owners overlook the powerful free tools at their fingertips, one of which is Google Reviews.

Whether you’re a new start-up or have been in business for years, you still need reviews. Nothing creates a more valuable, lasting first impression than a big stack of 4 and 5-star reviews representing your business on Google. Upwards of 80-90% of consumers trust those reviews.

Over 70% of customers who read quality reviews for a local business go on to purchase within 72 hours. Almost 25% of your ranking score in the Google Maps Pack (top of the search results!) comes from the reviews you collect or don’t collect.

Are you taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool you have that doesn’t even cost you any money? Are you stepping over dollars to pick up dimes?

About Rook Digital

Rook Digital is a proudly American, anti-charlatan digital marketing agency built on transparency, strategy, and results. With over $746 million in revenue driven and a 95%+ retention rate, Rook helps businesses dominate their industries through custom strategies, clear education, and zero-BS execution.

As a trusted referral partner of The Coast News, Rook works alongside local advertisers to provide honest, effective digital marketing support tailored to North County’s unique business landscape.

🔍 Ready to improve your online performance? 👉 Request a free website audit and discover how Rook can help you grow with confidence.

Read more Digital 101 columns