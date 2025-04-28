12-year-old girl killed in Encinitas collision

ENCINITAS — A 12-year-old girl was killed in a two-vehicle collision on April 26, and an investigation by San Diego County Sheriff’s Office detectives is underway.

Deputies from the department’s North Coastal Sheriff’s Station responded to a report of a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at 6:51 p.m. Friday at Encinitas Boulevard and Village Square Drive, the Sheriff’s Office said.

According to preliminary details, a 44-year-old man who was driving a Nissan Xterra west collided with a southbound Ford Fusion driven by another 44 44-year-old man. The Xterra then struck the girl, who was walking in the crosswalk, deputies said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both drivers remained on scene and were not injured in the collision.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by North Coastal Station Traffic investigators and the sheriff’s Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team.

The use of alcohol or drugs is not believed to be a factor in the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or may have captured it on video was asked to call 858-565-5200. Callers may also remain anonymous by calling San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or by visiting www.sdcrimestoppers.org.