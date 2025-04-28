Only you can give this away

My home is decorated with dozens of promotional items. Pens, shirts, coffee mugs…the list seems endless.

I’ve gotten clocks, backpacks and highlighters, all sharing one objective: keeping the sponsor top-of-mind when I’m finally ready to buy.

It seems I can’t turn around without encountering some organization wanting to gift me something with their name on it. But how many promotional mugs does one person need?

Most companies choose their premiums based on budget rather than its appeal to customers. Yet if my competitor and I both give you a mug, what differentiates us?

Translation: To break through the clutter, you need something that’s proprietary.

There are 340 million Americans and 1 million books published in the US annually. Assuming someone writes just one book per year, less than 0.3% of the population is a published author.

And most of the remaining 99.7% get quite excited when talking with them.

Now consider these three statistics:

81% of Americans feel they have a book in them worth writing.

3% of people who want to write a book actually finish the manuscript.

You may need 12 sales calls to close a deal.

But by writing a book, you’ll raise your credibility and arguably close deals faster.

For years, I’ve told prospective clients, “Sign a contract with me and I’ll give you an autographed copy of my latest book.”

They’re invariably thrilled, both because I’m providing added value and because they’re breathing the same rarefied air as a published author.

And I know that offering my book “5 Minutes to Better Branding” is a premium that nobody else can provide.

Admittedly, you could give someone a copy of my book (please do!), but it won’t mean the same thing to them as if I did it.

And it doesn’t matter what genre your book is, either. Whether it’s horror, memoir, cookbook or for kids, the fact that you’ve survived the process of writing, editing, design, graphics, publication and distribution speaks volumes about you and is sure to impress colleagues and clients alike.

So simplify your sales process by writing that book. If you’ve already written one, stop fretting about making sales on Amazon and start using it to promote your business.

Then watch how your clients’ eyes light up!

With that said, I wish you a week of profitable marketing.

Learn more at www.writeawaybooks.com.