Deputies seize drugs, weapons and cash from Vista home

VISTA — A man was arrested on suspicion of possession of narcotics for sale and a felon in possession of tear gas and a stun gun after deputies seized narcotics, weapons and cash from his North County home, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday.

Around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, deputies from the Vista Sheriff’s Station’s Community Policing and Problem-Solving Unit conducted a probation compliance check at a home in the 400 block of Dennis Drive in Vista, according to SDCSD Sgt. Brent Longfellow.

They found and seized four ounces of fentanyl, two ounces of methamphetamine, 100 fentanyl pills, half an ounce of psilocybin mushrooms, a switchblade knife, a stun gun, pepper spray and a large amount of U.S. currency.

Deputies arrested Dylan Monroe on numerous charges and booked him into the Vista Detention Facility.