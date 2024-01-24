Man dies after rollover crash in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS — A 26-year-old driver died in a rollover crash in San Marcos, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday.

Deputies responded to a vehicle collision involving a rollover at West San Marcos Boulevard near the intersection of Discovery Street at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Deputy Isaac Padilla.

Deputies noticed a 2019 Subaru Forester in the No. 1 lane of eastbound West San Marcos Boulevard and a blue 2022 Porsche with damage to the driver’s side, Padilla said.

The Forester was on its roof and deputies tried to assist the driver out of the Subaru. San Marcos fire and paramedics arrived on the scene shortly after and extricated the man from the Subaru and rushed him to Palomar Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.

Based on the preliminary investigation, the Subaru was traveling eastbound on West San Marcos Boulevard where the vehicle traveled into another lane, striking the Porsche, Padilla said. The collision caused the Subaru to roll over onto its roof.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the victim and determine the cause and manner of death pending notification of his family.

The cause of the collision was being investigated by the San Marcos Traffic Unit.

Anyone with information about the crash was asked to call the San Marcos Traffic Unit at 760-510-5200.