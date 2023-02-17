Del Mar Union trustee resigns following arrest in Florida for soliciting sex worker

DEL MAR — A longtime trustee on the Del Mar Union School District board was one of 213 people arrested in Florida in a human trafficking sting operation earlier this month, law enforcement confirmed.

Scott Wooden, 60, of Carmel Valley was charged with soliciting a sex worker who turned out to be an undercover law enforcement official in Polk County as part of a seven-day sting operation called Operation Traffic Stop.

Del Mar Union School District officials announced Thursday evening that Wooden had resigned his position on the board, and that the manner of filling his vacancy is still being decided.

“The Board is currently exploring options to fill the vacancy. We will keep the community informed as the District moves through this process,” the statement said.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd spoke specifically about Wooden’s arrest during a Thursday press conference about the operation.

“He was supposedly here, helping his mom and dad, and hey, he had a little few minutes so he decided he would come here and engage in sex. He solicited sex for $200,” Judd said. “This guy knows better. He’s supposed to be a leader in the community. He’s an elected official. He’s making decisions for our children, and he’s out soliciting prostitutes.”

According to arrest records, Wooden contacted an undercover officer by responding to an online escort advertisement, and agreed to come to an undercover location for either $50 for oral sex, $150 for oral and vaginal sex with a condom and $200 for oral and vaginal sex without a condom.

On Feb. 11, Wooden arrived at the location and paid the undercover officer $200, stating he would like to engage in oral or vaginal sex without a condom. He was then arrested without incident and released on Feb. 13 after paying a $500 bond, records show.

Wooden has served on the Del Mar Union board since 2010, and was more recently re-elected in November. He has a wife and two children, according to his biography on the district website.

In an interview with law enforcement following his arrest, he stated that he “got caught doing something stupid,” according to arrest records.

The school district said they were concerned by the allegations, and that they will continue to focus on students as they determine next steps.

“While we do not yet know all the details and circumstances of this incident, the allegations are shocking and extremely concerning,” the statement said. “The District is continuing to learn more about this incident as information becomes available, and the Board is exploring options for any related action with its attorneys. On behalf of the entire Board, you have our commitment that our Superintendent and all staff will continue to focus on our important work each day in support of the students of the Del Mar Union School District.”