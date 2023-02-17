La Jolla man shot multiple times

LA JOLLA — A 47-year-old man was shot multiple times in La Jolla, the San Diego Police Department reported feb. 16.

Just before 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, the victim was walking away from his car near 3100 Morning Way when he was shot at multiple times by an unidentified suspect in an unknown vehicle, according to the SDPD. Bullets hit the man in the stomach, and his injuries were considered life-threatening, according to authorities.

There was no description on a suspect or vehicle, police said. A motive was also unclear, according to the department. The SDPD’s northern detectives are investigating the attack.