Del Mar Heights burglary victims release Ring camera video of suspect

DEL MAR HEIGHTS — Victims of a residential burglary last week in Del Mar Heights have released Ring camera footage capturing the suspect’s face in hopes that it will lead to his arrest.

The break-in occurred at approximately 10 p.m. on May 21 in the 13000 block of Caminito Mar Villa, a San Diego neighborhood bordering Del Mar. The suspect allegedly entered the ground floor of the home through a rear sliding glass door while the residents, Martin and Charisse Caniff, watched television upstairs.

The suspect allegedly took several valuable items and jewelry worth $85,000 from the master bedroom, including a wedding ring, a 10th wedding anniversary tennis bracelet and a cocktail ring.

“We didn’t hear anything,” Martin told The Coast News, adding that the couple’s Ring cameras did not send any alerts to their cell phones.

The Caniffs only learned they had been burglarized the following morning after checking their Ring camera footage on their way out of town.

The victims said the crime appeared to be “completely random.” Since the incident, neighbors have shared footage of what appears to be the same individual “prowling behind their home” about three years earlier, according to the victims.

The suspect’s identity is currently unknown. Based on the video footage, the suspect appears to be a White male in his mid-30s or early 40s.

A $2,5000 reward has been offered for any information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call SDPD Detective Darius Jamsetjee at 619-531-2000 and reference Case No. 24-020253 or contact the investigators: Dona Hufford at 858-523 7025 and John Briggs at 858-523 7031. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at (619) 235-8477.