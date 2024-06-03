Endangered Pacific pocket mice reintroduced at Camp Pendleton

CAMP PENDLETON — The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance reintroduced a group of endangered Pacific pocket mice to a site outside of active training areas on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.

In partnership with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, this initiative is part of an ongoing effort to bring the species back from the brink of extinction.

“It is really exciting to see the initiation of a new population of Pacific pocket mice on MCB Camp Pendleton,” said Debra Shier, associate director of recovery ecology at San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance. “This is the second reintroduced population, which brings us a step toward recovery of the species. The success of this program depends on partnerships with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, and the Marine Corps, and exemplifies our commitment to restoring local endangered species and the ecosystems on which these species depend.”

The Pacific pocket mouse, native to coastal scrublands, dunes and riverbanks within a 2.5-mile radius of the ocean, once inhabited an extensive range from Los Angeles to the Tijuana River Valley. However, due to human encroachment and habitat degradation since 1932, the Pacific pocket mouse population sharply declined.

Thought to be extinct for two decades, a small group was rediscovered in 1993 at Dana Point headlands in Orange County. By then, the species had dwindled to a few isolated populations separated by urban barriers and long distances.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service emergency listed the mouse as endangered under the Endangered Species Act in 1994.

“Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton recognizes the importance of maintaining a healthy and diverse ecosystem while also prioritizing military training and mission readiness,” said James Uwins, conservation division head of environmental security at Camp Pendleton. “Through continuous conservation efforts and steadfast partnerships with local organizations like the San Diego Zoo and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, we continue to preserve natural habitats of many species, including the Pacific pocket mouse, for future generations to come.”

To prevent extinction, San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance initiated a conservation breeding and reintroduction program in 2012 in partnership with the California Department of Wildlife Services, which has supported the program through 2024 to fulfill its mission of managing California’s diverse natural resources. This program aims to breed genetically diverse and behaviorally competent mice suitable for reintroduction into their native habitats.

With support from Orange County Parks, a new population was initiated in Laguna Coast Wilderness Park in 2016, and they began breeding independently in 2017.

“To be successful at recovering species in Southern California, we need projects such as the reintroduction of the Pacific pocket mouse,” said Scott Sobiech, field supervisor for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Carlsbad Fish and Wildlife Office. “This project also exemplifies the incredible partnerships we have developed with the Department of Defense, San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, U.S. Geological Survey, Orange County Parks, and many others that are integral to achieving our conservation mission.”

Despite their tiny size (weighing only as much as three pennies), Pacific pocket mice play a vital ecological role by dispersing native plant seeds and promoting plant growth through their digging activities.

The breeding program not only safeguards the species, but also enhances understanding of managing genetic diversity in native populations. Given that only three small populations of Pacific pocket mice remain, collaborative efforts by San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, alongside research and habitat management, are crucial for conservation.

“The recovery efforts of the endangered Pacific pocket mouse reflect the hard work and dedication from organizations, both government and nonprofit, to find common ground on a diverse and sometimes complicated landscape to improve wild populations and establish new ones,” said Hans Sin, senior environmental scientist at the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. “This effort with the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance shows an excellent example of how partnerships can achieve a common goal to recover a species.”

Camp Pendleton actively manages 26 federally listed threatened and endangered species alongside its training activities. Through environmentally conscious training practices, the Marine Corps has preserved and protected vast areas of land and numerous species, including the Pacific pocket mouse, making MCB Camp Pendleton both a training ground and a sanctuary.