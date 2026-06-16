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The San Diego County Sheriff's Office. File photo
The San Diego County Sheriff's Office. File photo
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Del Mar drowning victim, 60, identified

by Coast News wire services4580

DEL MAR — Authorities have identified a 60-year-old man who died after being found unconscious in the ocean near the mouth of the San Dieguito River.

According to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office, Robert Rothwell of San Diego was spotted floating off the Del Mar coast on June 8.

After being pulled to shore, he was transported to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, where he was pronounced dead shortly before 5:30 p.m.

The cause of death remains under investigation pending the completion of postmortem examinations, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

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