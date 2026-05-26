The Coast News Group
Korean War veteran and retired Marine Chris Harloff, left, and 102-year-old World War II veteran Arthur Harris, who served in the U.S. Army Air Corps before the creation of the Air Force, attend a Memorial Day ceremony on May 25 in Encinitas. Photo by Tanya Perez
Korean War veteran and retired Marine Chris Harloff, left, and 102-year-old World War II veteran Arthur Harris, who served in the U.S. Army Air Corps before the creation of the Air Force, attend a Memorial Day ceremony on May 25 in Encinitas. Photo by Tanya Perez
CitiesEncinitasEncinitas Featured

‘We’re going to name names’: Veterans honor fallen in Encinitas

by Cameron Adams736

ENCINITAS — John Poehler noticed something off.

A set table in front of American Legion Post 416 annually serves as a poignant Memorial Day metaphor.

Poehler, a post member, explained to the more than 100 veterans and attendees that each item had its own meaning. The white tablecloth represented the purity of their intentions in service, the rose symbolized the families and loved ones who keep faith, and the lemon represented the bitter fate endured by service members.

“The salt upon the plate symbolizes the countless tears shed by the families and comrades,” Poehler said before pausing his speech and leaving the lectern to turn the stemmed glass upside down.

“The glass is inverted for they cannot toast with us today,” he said. “Let us remember the soldiers, sailors, airmen, marines, Coast Guardsmen, and guardians who have not returned. Let us remember those taken prisoner, those whose fate is still unknown and those who gave their lives in service to our nation.

“As long as this Post stands, as long as Americans gather in freedom, they will never be forgotten.”

Poehler then led the crowd in a moment of silence as part of the post’s Memorial Day event.

Costello Holt, 13, played “Auld Lang Syne” and “Amazing Grace” on the bagpipe. Leann Atherton strummed an acoustic guitar and sang a song she wrote for her father, a B-52 pilot. Ken Carstens, a retired Navy commander and member of Bugles Across America, played “Taps” on the bugle, and Eve Solis sang the national anthem.

Scouting America Troop 774 posted the colors. Post Adjutant Dennis DeLillo read the roll call of absent comrades. Poehler, alongside his wife Julie, also read John McCrae’s “In Flanders Fields.”

At exactly noon, the flag at the northwest corner of West F Street and Second Street was raised from half-staff to full-staff.

“We try to be precise around here,” said Post Commander Dave Quessenberry.

A veteran stands on the front porch of the American Legion Post 416 on Memorial Day in Encinitas. Photo by Tanya Perez
A veteran stands on the front porch of the American Legion Post 416 on Memorial Day in Encinitas. Photo by Tanya Perez
Local scouts smile for a photo during a Memorial Day event on May 25 at the American Legion Post 416 in Encinitas. Photo by Tanya Perez
Del Mar realtor Steve Scolas holds a picture of Rear Adm. Doniphan B. Shelton, a Navy veteran who served during World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. Shelton and many others advocated for fellow naval aviator Capt. E. Royce Williams to receive the Medal of Honor. Photo by Tanya Perez
A boy shakes the hands of local veterans during a Memorial Day event on May 25 in Encinitas. Photo by Tanya Perez
A boy shakes the hands of local veterans during a Memorial Day event on May 25 in Encinitas. Photo by Tanya Perez

Quessenberry also read a list of every military conflict since the Korean War and asked those in attendance to stand, if able, to be recognized for their service. He took extra time to recognize several Vietnam War veterans.

“Of all the veterans of all the wars, they’ve been pretty good about bringing them home,” he said, “except for the Vietnam guys. They came home to a welcome which was not very warm.”

Arthur Harris, who flew 22 missions as a B-24 gunner during World War II, said that during wartime, no one asked what you wanted to do with your day.

“It was crazy, because you just got up and flew,” Harris said. “They said, ‘Get up, get dressed and go.’ And that’s the way it was. And you did it day by day.”

He spent more than 200 hours flying over Nazi-occupied territory in the European theater.

“Some of us made it through, some of us didn’t,” Harris said. “I was one of the lucky ones.”

Gary McLean, a Marine combat veteran, highlighted the importance of remembering those who died as individuals, each with stories both told and untold. He said that despite the beauty of the words spoken by those who came to the lectern before him, he wanted to add another layer of specificity.

“Both great, eloquent speeches were about ‘they,’ ‘them,’ ‘those,’” he said. “‘They gave their all.’ ‘We owe it to them.’ ‘Those who sacrificed.’ Today, none of that is coming from me. We’re going to get down into the weeds. We’re going to name names.”

Among the service members he recognized were Seaman 2nd Class Robert Brinkley, Pfc. John Albert, Cpl. Case Kwaak, Army Lt. Sharon Lane and Capt. Elmer Gedeon.

Brinkley died at 17 while fighting fires in Okinawa. Albert died at 23 defending the Pusan Perimeter during the Korean War. Kwaak died at 19 after stepping on a landmine during the Normandy invasion in World War II. Lane died at 26 after being struck by rocket fire while caring for wounded soldiers as a nurse in Chu Lai.

Gedeon died at 27 during an air battle over occupied France after previously playing baseball for the Washington Nationals before the war.

McLean invited attendees to stand and say the names of those they knew who lost their lives serving their country. More than two dozen names were spoken and remembered.

“As long as we remember, we can tell their stories, they’re not lost,” McLean said. “We gave some, but they gave all, and let us never, ever forget the difference.”

The crowd held out imaginary glasses toward the empty seat at the set table and said, “Hear, hear.”

PHOTOS

Boy Scouts hand out miniature American flags during a Memorial Day event at American Legion Post 416 in Encinitas. Photo by Tanya Perez
Boy Scouts hand out miniature American flags during a Memorial Day event in Encinitas. Photo by Tanya Perez
Ken Carstens, of Bugles for America, salutes the flag after performing Taps on Memorial Day in Encinitas. Photo by Tanya Perez
Ken Carstens, a retired Navy commander and member of Bugles Across America, salutes the flag after performing Taps on Memorial Day in Encinitas. Photo by Tanya Perez
A veteran observes a Memorial Day event on May 25 in Encinitas. Photo by Tanya Perez
A veteran observes a Memorial Day event on May 25 in Encinitas. Photo by Tanya Perez
A bagpiper performs during a Memorial Day event on May 25 at the American Legion Post 416 in Encinitas. Photo by Tanya Perez
Costello Holt, 13, performed “Auld Lang Syne” and “Amazing Grace” on the bagpipe during a Memorial Day event on May 25 in Encinitas. Photo by Tanya Perez
Volunteers cook up burgers and hot dogs in front of the American Legion Post 416 following a Memorial Day ceremony on May 25 in Encinitas. Photo by Tanya Perez
Volunteers cook up burgers and hot dogs in front of the American Legion Post 416 during a Memorial Day ceremony on May 25 in Encinitas. Photo by Tanya Perez
A Memorial Day event in Encinitas. Photo by Tanya Perez
Veterans and locals greet each other during a Memorial Day event on May 25 in Encinitas. Photo by Tanya Perez
Residents and veterans attended a Memorial Day ceremony on May 25 at the American Legion Post 416 in Encinitas. Photo by Tanya Perez
Residents and veterans attended a Memorial Day ceremony on May 25 in Encinitas. Photo by Tanya Perez
Boy Scouts hand out miniature American flags during a Memorial Day event at American Legion Post 416 in Encinitas. Photo by Tanya Perez
Boy Scouts hand out miniature American flags during a Memorial Day event at American Legion Post 416 in Encinitas. Photo by Tanya Perez
Residents and veterans attended a Memorial Day ceremony on May 25 at the American Legion Post 416 in Encinitas. Photo by Tanya Perez
Residents and veterans attended a Memorial Day event at the American Legion Post 416 in Encinitas. Photo by Tanya Perez
Residents and veterans attended a Memorial Day ceremony on May 25 at the American Legion Post 416 in Encinitas. Photo by Tanya Perez
Residents and veterans attended a Memorial Day ceremony on May 25 at the American Legion Post 416 in Encinitas. Photo by Tanya Perez
A scout holding a miniature American flag sits during a Memorial Day ceremony on May 25 in Encinitas. Photo by Tanya Perez
A scout holding a miniature American flag sits during a Memorial Day ceremony in Encinitas. Photo by Tanya Perez
Residents and veterans attended a Memorial Day ceremony on May 25 at the American Legion Post 416 in Encinitas. Photo by Tanya Perez
Residents and veterans attended a Memorial Day ceremony on May 25 in Encinitas. Photo by Tanya Perez
Local scouts smile for a photo during a Memorial Day event on May 25 at the American Legion Post 416 in Encinitas. Photo by Tanya Perez
Local scouts smile for a photo during a Memorial Day event on May 25 in Encinitas. Photo by Tanya Perez
PinLinkedInPrint

Related Articles:

Support The Coast News. Click here.
Cameron Adams is a reporter for The Coast News, covering Encinitas and Carlsbad. A North County native, Cameron returned from Maryland where he covered agriculture and development for the Frederick News-Post. He also received a master's degree from American University and interned at the Washington Post. Cameron is passionate about local journalism's role in building strong communities and is proud to be part of The Coast News team.

Leave a Comment