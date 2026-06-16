North County esthetician makes her voice heard as Deaf business owner

SOLANA BEACH — All business owners bring their own lived experience to their profession, and for Alexis Jameson, a licensed esthetician working in Solana Beach, her experiences as a Deaf person have made her especially aware of the importance of communication, understanding, and reducing stigma.

Jameson opened The North County Esthetician along Academy Drive in Solana Beach in 2025 and has been working with clients since early 2026. She specializes in facials, chemical peels, and hydrodermabrasion, with an emphasis on individualized plans to meet clients’ unique skincare needs.

Jameson has been Deaf since birth and prefers to communicate in spoken English, which is her primary language. She uses a cochlear implant and a hearing aid in addition to lip-reading.

She said that throughout her life, she has dealt with a lot of assumptions from others about her deafness — for example, that she can only communicate through American Sign Language (ASL), or that she cannot communicate through speaking orally.

“I drop hints so people will know that I am capable of speaking, but sometimes they don’t register it,” she said. “I think genuine curiosity and human connection create a better understanding of a person beyond first impressions.”

Jameson said it’s important for people to have greater awareness of the different preferences of individual Deaf people regarding how they want to communicate.

She advises on her business website that she is Deaf, chooses to communicate through speech, and follows up to let people know in advance. She said that so far, people have been accepting.

Now living in Vista, Jameson attended Palomar Institute of Cosmetology and graduated in 2022. After that, she worked as a licensed beauty advisor at Sephora, where she interacted daily with customers to help them feel more confident.

Jameson was born in Santa Barbara and spent much of her childhood in the Pacific Northwest in Oregon and Washington. At an elementary school in Portland, Oregon, Tucker Maxon developed speaking and listening skills alongside hearing, hard-of-hearing, and Deaf students.

After elementary school, she was eager to attend public school for middle and high school, and was able to have closed captioning to assist with her learning. She went on to attend the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles and has since worked in business development, merchandising, and beauty.

Jameson said her early experiences helped foster the resilience, determination, and self-advocacy that would shape her career and entrepreneurship journeys.

“I’ve learned to focus and tune out other distractions,” she said. “That ability has helped me throughout my career, whether working in production, retail, beauty, or now aesthetics. Being present and paying attention to people has always been important.”

Her intent at her business, she said, is to create an environment where clients feel truly seen and heard, from their initial consultation through their treatment and follow-up appointments.

Her eye for beauty extends beyond her esthetician work, as she also finds calm and meaning in being outdoors and painting with watercolors.

“I like to see the beauty in everything,” she said.

Outside of her professional career, she is also a mother of two children.

The North County Esthetician is part of the Solana Beach Chamber of Commerce.

You can reach Jameson and The North County Esthetician on Instagram and Facebook at thenorthcountyesthetician.