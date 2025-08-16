Child, four adults detained in Fallbrook during stolen item search

FALLBROOK — Four adults and one child were detained by San Diego Sheriff’s detectives on Thursday during a search of a residence in Fallbrook, where alleged stolen items, loaded guns and drugs were recovered.

The search occurred following an investigation of stolen solar equipment and surveillance devices suspected of being hoarded inside a residence at 757 Stewart Canyon Road, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities recovered multiple reported stolen items during the search, including three solar panel lights, one game camera and one solar panel. All of the items were then identified by the victim, the agency said.

In addition, deputies also allegedly discovered a loaded 9mm handgun, a loaded .40 caliber handgun, a high-capacity 30-round pistol magazine, over 1,000 rounds of assorted ammunition and around one ounce of methamphetamine, sheriff’s officials reported.

William Wallace, 46, Isabel Wallace, 30, were arrested and booked into the Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of multiple felony charges, including possession of stolen property, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and possession of loaded firearms, according to the sheriff’s office.

It was unclear whether the two other adults and child continued to be detained or were released.

The investigation remained ongoing as authorities search for additional items and other potential suspects.

The agency also said the operation was conducted under an issued search warrant for the property.