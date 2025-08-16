Local grants awarded to Asian American, Pacific Islander groups

REGION — San Diego Foundation has announced $500,000 in grants to expand mental health services to nine nonprofits serving local Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander young people.

The goal of the grants is to fund these nonprofits to reduce disparities in health care “for those furthest from opportunity in San Diego County.”

“Our recent ‘State of San Diego Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians & Pacific Islanders Report’ found that suicide is the leading cause of death for California’s Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander young people,” said Amenah Gulamhusein, the senior director of the foundation’s strategic initiatives.

“Focusing on well-being while providing and de-stigmatizing access to mental and behavioral health services is critical to addressing this issue in our community alongside our nonprofit partners.”

The grants – which range from $50,000 to $65,000 – are intended to support projects and programs that provide mental health services such as screening and treatment, leadership development and intergenerational connections.

The grantees include:

Vietnamese American Youth Alliance: $65,000 to support the Community Health Committee mental health program for youth and families

Karen Organization of San Diego: $50,000 to support peer-based, trauma-informed intervention for youth

Ahaaana: $60,000 to create “transformative, trauma-informed spaces” for youth and adults

Asian Pacific Islander Community Actions: $65,000 to support Mental Health Meriendas “intergenerational practices of communal care and foodways with mental health psychoeducation, therapy and work leadership opportunities with clinicians and social workers”

Cal State San Marcos Foundation: $50,000 to support Pacific Islander Community Health Youth and engage youth and young adults in a strength-based mental health, wellness and leadership program

Miramar College Foundation: $50,000 for wrap around support focused on mental health for Miramar College students

Taupou Samoa Cultural Arts: $55,000 to support the Tu I Luga youth program

The Bridge Lab Foundation: $50,000 to support the Frontline program and create access to responsive, preventative care for youth

The Samoa Association San Diego: $55,000 for healthcare education and community outreach to enhance mental and physical well-being among youth.

According to the foundation’s report, San Diego County has the seventh largest Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander community in the country. It also found 30% of AANHPI community members reported “difficulties accessing health services due to financial cost, lack of awareness about available options, limited insurance coverage and limited English proficiency,” a statement from the foundation read.

The funding announced on Aug. 15 comes through the Lotus Fund at San Diego Foundation, which “supports initiatives to celebrate AANHPI heritage and community success.”