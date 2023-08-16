Encinitas Chamber continues Rising Star program

ENCINITAS — The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce is partnering with MiraCosta College to continue its Rising Star program for local high school students.

This school year, the Chamber and MiraCosta College will host and sponsor the monthly Rising Star breakfasts honoring exceptional seniors from the five local high schools in the San Dieguito Union High School District.

The first Rising Star breakfast will be held on Sept. 6. Students will be celebrated at a recognition breakfast each month throughout the school year and have the opportunity to apply for a separate scholarship, which will be awarded at the Chamber’s Salute to Education event in May 2024.

Participating high schools are Canyon Crest Academy, La Costa Canyon, San Dieguito Academy, Sunset and Torrey Pines.

“We are extremely proud to partner with the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce on the Rising Star of the Month program,” said SDUHSD Superintendent Anne Staffieri. “Events like these remind us all that our number one objective is educating students, and the best way to reinforce that objective is in finding ways to celebrate their successes in the classroom and in life.”

According to the Chamber, Rising Star recipients are nominated by their respective schools because they have shown a promise and passion for community leadership and involvement, and embody integrity, a commitment to their education and the ability to overcome adversity. Each recipient is invited to deliver a speech at the monthly breakfasts.

“At MiraCosta College, our vision is clear – we aim to be a leader and partner in transforming lives and communities through learning, said Sunita Cooke, superintendent and president of MiraCosta College. “Our collaboration with the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce for the Rising Star program is a testament to this commitment. By celebrating and supporting the aspirations of our young scholars, we are not only furthering individual dreams but also enriching and uplifting our entire community, turning our shared vision into reality.”

The annual Salute to Education event was started 27 years ago by the Encinitas Chamber and local education advocate and founding sponsor Denise Mueller of Rancho Santa Fe Security Systems, to celebrate outstanding accomplishments in education by both teachers and students from the Encinitas local elementary, middle and high schools. Each honoree receives a special plaque of achievement and certificates presented by elected leaders and Chamber representatives.

“We are committed to empowering our future leaders by investing in them through our Rising Star and Salute to Education programs,” said Sherry Yardley, CEO of the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center. “The funds raised from these education initiatives are reinvested into programs that recognize, assist and motivate aspiring entrepreneurs and future business leaders. As a result, these initiatives help to strengthen their community involvement and foster a sense of civic responsibility.”

The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce is looking for additional sponsorships, donations and support to celebrate and raise-up these students. Multiple sponsorship levels are available.

Visit https://encinitaschamber.com/events/rising-star/ for more information.