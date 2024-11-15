Encinitas Chamber of Commerce celebrates 60 years

ENCINITAS — The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce held its 60th Anniversary Celebration and Awards Dinner on Oct. 24 at the Institute of Contemporary Art San Diego North.
The milestone celebration, which was hosted by CBS 8 personality and Encinitas native Jeff Zevely, commemorated six decades of fostering local commerce and community and highlighted some of the businesses, nonprofits and individuals that embody the spirit of Encinitas.
The evening featured a dinner and awards ceremony recognizing local businesses, nonprofits and individuals that have made a lasting impact. Winners were revealed during the evening, with voting having been open to the community over the past few months.
AWARDS
- Community partner category: MiraCosta College was recognized for exceptional community support through volunteerism, donations, philanthropy and policies promoting involvement.
- Nonprofit partner category: Community Resource Center was recognized for excellence, innovation and significant social impact through creative and practical approaches.
- Small business category: Broad Street Dough Co. was recognized for outstanding contribution to the Chamber and/or to the business community.
- Large business category: Scripps Health was recognized for outstanding contribution to the Chamber and/or to the business community.
- Volunteer category: Bill Harman was recognized for selfless service and significant contributions to the well-being of the community, businesses and residents.
- Arts & culture partner category: San Diego Botanic Garden was recognized for celebrating Encinitas through arts, culture, heritage, education and ethnicity.
- Health & wellness category: David Ruecker was recognized for excellence, innovation, education and positive impact on the health of the community and its residents.
- Chamber Champion category: Karen Koblentz was recognized for exceptional dedication in fostering connections, promoting collaboration and enthusiastically supporting and representing the Chamber.
- Green business category: EDCO Waste & Recycling was recognized for demonstrating commitment to sustainable business practices and working to reduce the impact of its operations on the environment.