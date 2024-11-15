Encinitas Chamber of Commerce celebrates 60 years

ENCINITAS — The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce held its 60th Anniversary Celebration and Awards Dinner on Oct. 24 at the Institute of Contemporary Art San Diego North.

The milestone celebration, which was hosted by CBS 8 personality and Encinitas native Jeff Zevely, commemorated six decades of fostering local commerce and community and highlighted some of the businesses, nonprofits and individuals that embody the spirit of Encinitas.

The evening featured a dinner and awards ceremony recognizing local businesses, nonprofits and individuals that have made a lasting impact. Winners were revealed during the evening, with voting having been open to the community over the past few months.

AWARDS