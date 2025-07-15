Former Mission Hills pitcher Cody Delvecchio drafted by SF Giants

San Marcos native and Mission Hills High School alum Cody Delvecchio was selected by the San Francisco Giants in the 12th round (No. 356 overall) of the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft on July 14, capping his amateur career and opening the door to professional baseball.

Delvecchio, a 5-foot-10, 175-pound right-handed pitcher and junior at UCLA, made 60 appearances across three collegiate seasons, evolving from a dependable reliever into a starting role in his final year.

Neil Jamison, head coach at Mission Hills from 2018 to 2025, said Delvecchio’s draft selection came as no surprise.

“He’s not the prototypical big-league body, but his arm speed, velocity, secondary stuff, and athleticism are really special,” Jamison said. “He’s a competitor — fiery and confident — and he can pitch both as a starter and out of the bullpen.”

Delvecchio helped lead Mission Hills to back-to-back league titles in 2021 and 2022. As a junior, he posted a 10-1 record with a 1.86 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 75.1 innings, anchoring a squad that finished 23-11 overall and 13-2 in league play.

His senior season featured a 6-2 record, an impressive 1.12 ERA, and 131 strikeouts over 75 innings, guiding the team to a 21-10 record. Over his high school career, Delvecchio compiled an 18-3 record with a 1.75 ERA, establishing himself as one of the area’s premier pitchers and earning recognition as one of California’s top right-handed pitching prospects in his class (2022).

“Cody really reminded me of myself in high school, and I was extremely hard on him,” Jamison said. “We would go at it — not on the field — but I tried to hold him as accountable as possible because I knew what he was capable of. His desire to win and compete, to do whatever he could for his team when he was on the mound, was what stood out most to me. These days, kids have changed a little, and you don’t always see that. But Cody was super external — he wanted to help the team win above all else.”

Jamison’s pride extended beyond high school, especially when watching Delvecchio perform on the national stage.

“Watching him pitch against Arkansas on ESPN was a really cool moment,” Jamison said. “I was texting all my coaches and others, saying, ‘Hey, Cody’s pitching tonight on national TV.’ You feel proud for the kid and the program. It’s special to see a former player perform at that level.”

Delvecchio’s draft selection served as a motivating example for current Mission Hills pitcher Daxton Hyde, a rising sophomore widely regarded as a major league prospect.

“I definitely think it’s a positive and encouraging thing to see someone get drafted who’s been in my position before,” Hyde said. “It’s a huge accomplishment and something I strive for. Seeing someone do it makes me know it’s achievable for me.”

At UCLA, Delvecchio steadily developed from a key bullpen arm into a starter, showcasing versatility and competitiveness. His junior season featured eight starts and 39 strikeouts across 37 innings, concluded by a national stage appearance in the College World Series finale. Despite injury setbacks during his sophomore year, he consistently posted strong ERA and opponent batting average marks.

“Whether he becomes a starter or reliever remains to be seen, but his stuff can play either role,” Jamison said. “He’ll probably start initially but can also pitch in the bullpen’s back end. It’s just a matter of finding where he fits, and I’m confident he’ll be successful.”