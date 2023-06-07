C&C Logistics Brokerage is your freight transportation solution

Located in San Marcos, C&C Logistics Brokerage INC was founded in 2019 with a mission to simplify and optimize the shipping process for its customers in the US and Mexico. With a highly experienced management team that has over 50 years of combined experience in logistics. The company recognizes the challenges that shippers face on a regular basis and has tailored its services to address those problems.

What services and/or specialty products do you provide? We provide superior transportation services Coast to Coast. We will move from a single pallet to your entire warehouse in all 48 states of the US and in-and-out of Mexico. We have the logistics expertise, utilize latest technology, and have expansive carrier networks and all give many advantages but the one we are the proudest of is our Team which provides you exceptional customer service day in and day out.

What sets you apart from others in your industry? We are a company that is dedicated to providing high-quality and effective shipping solutions to its customers. With a focus on safety, cost-effectiveness, and customer satisfaction, the company is poised to continue making a positive impact to its customers and in the industry for years to come.

What is your favorite business success story? One of our customers had decided to move to a bigger facility and our company was requested to arrange 50% of the logistics. We were confident in our ability to handle our part of the project, but the customer wanted 2 companies to ensure success and was worried about the possibility of one of the transportation companies having an issue and causing the project to fall apart.

Unfortunately and fortunately, about a week before the move was scheduled to start, the customer informed us that they would most likely have to postpone the move due to the other logistics provider being unable to provide any support. This was going to be a significant delay and cost for them.

But we didn’t want to let them down. We asked the customer to trust us and promised to take over 100% of the logistics work while at the same time continue to service their regular loads. We were determined to make it happen and complete the move with minimal interruptions to their operations.

Our team worked tirelessly to ensure that everything was in order and the move went smoothly. Despite the challenges, we were able to successfully complete the move and the customer was impressed with our dedication and determination.

What motivated you to join The San Marcos Chamber? We were motivated to join the San Marcos Chamber because We believe in the importance of being an active member of the community where We live and work. We also strongly believe in supporting businesses of all types, and We recognize the Chamber’s role as a valuable resource for local businesses.

Furthermore, We were impressed by the Chamber’s philosophy, focus, and direction. The Chamber’s dedication to promoting economic development, providing networking opportunities, and advocating for the interests of local businesses aligns with our own business goals.

What’s your best piece of business advice? The success of any business ultimately depends on its ability to satisfy the needs and desires of its customers. Therefore, if you want to build a successful business, you need to be laser-focused on understanding your customers’ needs and providing them with products or services that meet or exceed those needs.

To do this, you need to listen to your customers, gather feedback, and constantly innovate to improve the quality and value of your offerings. You should also invest in building strong relationships with your customers, providing exceptional customer service, and maintaining high standards of integrity and transparency.

Remember, a satisfied customer is more likely to become a repeat customer and recommend your business to others. So, make it your top priority to provide value to your customers, and success will follow.

Business website: https://www.cclbrokerage.com