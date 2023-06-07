Join all of San Diego to ‘Give Humane’ this June

San Diego is already one of the safest and best places for animals thanks to the compassion and generosity of people who support the lifesaving work of San Diego Humane Society.

But every day, more and more animals who need help arrive at the doors of the organization’s campuses in Oceanside, Escondido, Ramona, El Cajon and San Diego. That’s why San Diego Humane Society is calling for broad community support for Give Humane, their annual day of giving on June 29, 2023.

Give Humane: San Diego Humane Society’s Day of Giving is a fundraising movement that unites our entire community to make an impact for animals in need. By supporting San Diego Humane Society’s lifesaving programs, supporters will give more than 40,000 animals a second chance this year and ensure that San Diego County can Stay at Zero of euthanasia of healthy or treatable shelter animals.

Making the lead-up to Give Humane even more special, Dr. Charles and Mrs. Carol Baum have generously offered to match all donations received before June 29 — up to $50,000.

“With this incredible match, every dollar given to San Diego Humane Society is worth twice as much, allowing us to help more animals and the people who love them,” said Brian Daugherty, Executive Vice President at San Diego Humane Society. “From stray pets to injured and orphaned wildlife to animals rescued from dangerous environments, Give Humane is designed to inspire compassion and create a more humane San Diego for all animals.”

You can contribute to the Give Humane campaign in many ways:

• Donate. Giving by June 29 ensures your gift will be matched dollar for dollar up to $50,000, doubling your impact.

• Fundraise. You can create your own Facebook fundraiser for San Diego Humane Society, and Purina will match all funds raised up to $15,000.

• Shop with purpose. Purchase limited-edition swag and buy from businesses that are donating a portion of proceeds to Give Humane. Every purchase makes a difference!

• Partner. Your business can become an official Give Humane partner.

• Share. Spread the word on social media by using the hashtag #givehumane.

Support raised through Give Humane provides animals in our community with safe shelter, lifesaving veterinary care, protection from cruelty and neglect, rescue during natural disasters and emergency situations and so much more.

For more information, visit givehumanesd.org, and be sure to like San Diego Humane Society’s Facebook page and follow them on Instagram to catch all of the Give Humane fun happening on June 29.