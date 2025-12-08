Savory Farms is Carlsbad’s new one-stop gourmet destination

Carlsbad has welcomed a delicious new addition to its culinary landscape with the opening of Savory Farms, a thoughtfully curated gourmet market that is far more than a neighborhood grocery store.

Conceived as a culinary destination, Savory Farms blends premium products, handcrafted prepared foods, and hard-to-find gourmet essentials under one roof.

Whether guests are planning a dinner party, grabbing a specialty item or pastry, or picking up a chef-crafted meal for lunch or to enjoy at home, the goal remains the same: making exceptional food experiences beautifully approachable.

At the center of Savory Farms is CEO and owner Pascal Besset, whose culinary journey began in the South of France. Besset discovered his calling early, entering a five-star kitchen in Monte Carlo as a 17-year-old apprentice.

Over the next 15 years, he trained under celebrated mentor and maître charcutier Cesar Merlino, refining a mastery of charcuterie and specialty meats while working in renowned kitchens throughout Monte Carlo, Corsica, Paris, and the South of France.

His career spanned six five-star hotels across two continents, including three ranked among the world’s Top 10, before bringing his expertise and European sensibilities to California.

Savory Farms is the natural evolution of Angels Salumi & Truffles, Besset’s successful Carlsbad-based B2B operation founded in 2010. Known for artisanal charcuterie, truffle products, and specialty meats, Angels has grown into a trusted supplier to top restaurants and luxury retailers nationwide.

The new Savory Farms concept represents the next chapter: an elevated retail experience where guests can explore the same premium ingredients previously available only to chefs.

Stepping inside Savory Farms, the senses ignite instantly. Beautifully displayed charcuterie, house-made pastries, fresh pasta, oils, sauces, and imported and domestic gourmet items line the space. Rare proteins such as elk, venison, duck, bison, rabbit, quail, scallops, and truffle-infused sausages are showcased with the same reverence as fine wine.

Guests can also build custom gourmet baskets, available for pickup or nationwide shipping. To maintain value, Savory Farms passes shipping costs directly to the customer with no markup.

Beyond shopping, Savory Farms serves the lunch and dinner crowd with sandwiches, entrées, and to-go/take-home meals. Guests can order online or in person and enjoy their food at the outdoor bar-style seating or nearby picnic tables.

When Frank and I visited, Pascal prepared a baked brie and truffle grilled sandwich that perfectly illustrated his philosophy: simplicity and purity. The house-made bread, rich brie, and aromatic truffle came together in a harmonious bite that showcased what Savory Farms is all about—elevated ingredients treated with respect.

The wine program is led by Wine Consultant Sean Fisher, whose 10 years at Del Mar’s Wine Connection shaped his value-driven approach. Fisher aims to offer 80 to 120 wines, 60% from France, 20% from Italy, 10% from the New World, and 10% from California. His target price of $35 reflects a commitment to quality without pretension.

Whenever possible, Savory Farms purchases directly from wineries rather than distributors, ensuring both value and transparency in wine pricing.

When asked what he most wants readers to know, Pascal highlighted three essentials: 1) Savory Farms is an excellent resource for hosting memorable, high-value dinner parties. 2) Wine markups remain minimal thanks to direct purchasing. 3) The team can guide guests in crafting unique wine and food pairings, especially with rare proteins and charcuterie.

With Savory Farms, Pascal Besset brings together a lifetime of culinary passion, European craftsmanship, and California innovation. He created Carlsbad’s newest destination for gourmand food lovers seeking quality, authenticity, and discovery.

Get more information at savory-farms.com.

Wine Bytes

Rico Cassoni is the executive producer of Taste of Wine and Food. He and founder and adviser Frank Mangio, a renowned wine connoisseur certified by Wine Spectator, are among the leading reviewers on the web. Read their columns at tasteofwineandfood.com under “Recent Columns,” or contact them at [email protected]