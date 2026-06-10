Carlsbad police to conduct DUI checkpoints on June 12

CARLSBAD — The Carlsbad Police Department plans to conduct a series of driving under the influence checkpoints on Friday, June 12, according to a news release.

The department said it will not disclose the checkpoint locations but noted that sites were selected based on data related to impaired-driving incidents.

Police said the checkpoints are intended to promote public safety.

“Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk,” Sgt. Conrad Page-DeMorst said. “Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improve traffic safety.”

Police noted that impairment is not limited to excessive alcohol consumption and can also result from some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs.

While California’s Proposition 64 legalized the personal use and cultivation of marijuana, driving under the influence of cannabis remains illegal, according to the California Office of Traffic Safety.

The Office of Traffic Safety also provided grant funding for the department’s DUI enforcement program.