DUI checkpoints in Escondido and Valley Center this weekend

REGION — Local authorities will conduct two DUI checkpoints on Friday, one in Escondido and the other in Valley Center.

The Escondido Police Department will conduct a DUI checkpoint from 6 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday at an undisclosed location, according to the department.

In Valley Center, the California Highway Patrol will conduct a DUI checkpoint also on Friday at an undisclosed location. The department did not provide a time.

Police said the primary purpose of a DUI checkpoint is to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road.

“DUI checkpoints are an important component in our mission to reduce drunk driving crashes, and the injuries, deaths and damage they cause,” said Escondido Interim Chief of Police Ryan Banks. “Traffic safety will continue to be a priority in the city of Escondido.”

Motorists driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or a combination of both, including recreational marijuana, are subject to arrest. According to EPD, drivers charged with a first-time DUI can face up to $13,500 in fines and penalties, along with a suspended license.

“All too often, members of our community are senselessly injured or killed on our local roadways by intoxicated drivers,” said CHP Capt. Brad Palmer. “The mission of the CHP is to protect life and property for every person who lives, works and travels in California. Removing impaired drivers saves lives, and that’s our number one goal.”

Officials with the agency said one of their top priorities is to ensure the safe passage of each and every motorist by targeting roads where there is a high frequency of intoxicated drivers. All vehicles will be checked for drivers who are suspected to be under the influence of alcohol and or drugs, they added.

“Our objective is to send a clear message to individuals who consider driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs: you will be caught, and your vehicle will be towed away,” Palmer said.

Funding for the Valley Center checkpoint is provided from a grant by the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.